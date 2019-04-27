×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pacers outshine spinners in IPL 2019, rule chart

IANS
NEWS
News
4   //    27 Apr 2019, 21:17 IST
IANS Image
Kagiso Rabada. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The spinners have generally dominated the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past and fetched success for their respective teams. But in the ongoing 12th edition of the tournament, the story is slightly different.

In the 44 games played so far, 13 bowlers have taken 10 or more wickets. Among them, eight are pacers and only five spinners. Pace bowlers have accounted for 110 wickets among them and spinners 66.

Among the big wicket-takers this season, Delhi Capitals pacer Kasigo Rabada tops the chart with 23 wickets from 11 games. Aprt from him, pacers picking 10 or more wickets, include Chennai Super Kings' Deepak Chahar (15), Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami (14), Mumbai Indians' Jaspreet Bumrah (13) and Lasith Malinga Mumbai (12), Delhi's Chris Morris (12), Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer (11) and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sandeep Sharma (10).

Among spinners with 10 or more wickets are: Chennai's leggie Imran Tahir (17), Royal Challengers Bangalore Yujvendra Chahal (14), Rajasthan Royals' Shreyas Gopal (13), Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin (12) and Hyderabad's Rashid Khan (10).

The best bowling performance has also been registered by a fast bowler -- Mumbai's Aljari Joseph with 6/12 against Hyderabad. Moreover, this was also the best bowling figures in the IPL history.

Earlier, the record was held by Rasjasthan's Sohail Tanvir who took six Chennai wickets by conceding just 14 runs in the inaugural season of the league in 2008.

However, with still a number of matches left in the tournament and wickets at most venues getting slower, spinners still have the chance to re-establish their domination and figure on top of the wicket tally.

Advertisement
IPL 2019: Are we finally going to watch Kamlesh Nagarkoti in IPL?
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 18-19: Left-arm orthodox spinners rule the roost
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What does it take to supersede the Super Kings?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the wrist spinners of each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB Twitter handle trolls Ashok Dinda, later deletes the tweet
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Despite win over CSK, the lack of intent by RCB batsmen on a belter of a pitch is worrying
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 wrist spinners to watch for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Imran Tahir's spin magic looms large
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 40, RR vs DC: Who will be the X-Factor in today's game?
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Four additional pacers to travel with Team India to England
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 45
SRH 147/7 (19.2 ov)
RR
LIVE
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 44 | Yesterday
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us