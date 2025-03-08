Pacific-France Women Championship 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Association France Cricket is all set to host the Pacific France Women Championship, starting on Monday, March 10. A total of four teams will take part in the quadrangular series in a T20 format.

Ad

France Women, Fiji Women, Samoa Women and Vanuatu Women are the four participating sides. Each team will play three games in the league stage before the top two sides make it to the final on Friday, March 14.

The third and fourth ranked teams in the league phase will take part in the third place playoff encounter on the same day. N’Du Stadium in New Caledonia will host all matches of the competition.

Ad

Trending

France Women will be led by Marie Violleau while Samoa Women's team will be captained by Regina Lili'i. On the other hand, Fiji Women will be led by Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga while Selina Solman will captain Vanuatu Women's team.

The hosts France Women have played 35 T20Is so far, winning 16 of them while they suffered 19 defeats. On the other hand, Fiji Women have a very poor record with only two wins in 34 T20Is so far.

Ad

Meanwhile, Vanuatu Women have won 24 T20Is in 40 games so far. Samoa Women's team secured 17 wins in 34 T20Is, losing 16 matches.

Pacific-France Women Championship 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, March 10

Match 1: France Women vs Fiji Women, N'Du Stadium, New Caledonia, 1:00 PM

Match 2: Samoa Women vs Vanuatu Women, N'Du Stadium, New Caledonia, 6:00 PM

Tuesday, March 11

Match 3: France Women vs Vanuatu Women, N'Du Stadium, New Caledonia, 1:00 PM

Ad

Match 4: Fiji Women vs Samoa Women, N'Du Stadium, New Caledonia, 6:00 PM

Wednesday, March 12

Match 5: France Women vs Samoa Women, N'Du Stadium, New Caledonia, 1:00 PM

Match 6: Fiji Women vs Vanuatu Women, N'Du Stadium, New Caledonia, 6:00 PM

Friday, March 14

Third Place Playoff: TBC vs TBC, N'Du Stadium, New Caledonia, 1:00 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC, N'Du Stadium, New Caledonia, 6:00 PM

Pacific-France Women Championship 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not have access to the live streaming of the Pacific-France Women Championship 2025.

Ad

Pacific-France Women Championship 2025: Full Squads

Fiji Women

Akosita Poulter, Cilia Lewatu, Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga (c), Mereani Rodan, Ana Gonerara, Ateca Kainoco, Melaia Biu, Silivia Kijiana, Maeavhanisi Erasito (wk), Marica Ratuki (wk), Sulia Vuni (wk), Karalaini Vakuruivalu, Lagakali Lomani, Mele Waqanisau

Vanuatu Women

Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Valenta Langiatu, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Selina Solman (c), Susan Stephen, Gillian Chilia (wk), Mahina Tarimiala (wk), Maiyllise Carlot (wk), Lizzing Enoch, Natalia Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale

Ad

Samoa Women

Eleni Vaaetasi, Faaiuga Sisifo, Jacinta Sanele, Olive Lefaga, Regina Lili'i (c), Carol Agafili, Lagi Telea, Taalili Iosefo, Francesca Nafanua (wk), Leitu Leong (wk), Ailaoa Aoina, Avetia Mapu, Jane Taliilagi, Luella Bracey, Norah Salima, Tuaoloa Semau

France Women

Alix Brodin, Lara Armas, Lena Armas, Lydia Templeman, Magali Marchello, Pooja Ganesh, Prabhashi Mahawattage, Amy Seddon, Ines Mckeon, Marie Violleau (c), Poppy McGeown, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Tara Britton (wk), Anika Bester, Blandine Verdon, Emma Patel, Krystal Lemoine, Thea Graham

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️