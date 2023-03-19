"Paisa wasool"- Fans react after Lahore Qalandars lift PSL 2023 trophy by edging out Multan Sultans in an epic cliffhanger 

Lahore Qalandars edged out Multan Sultans by a single run in a thrilling final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Saturday (March 18) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Courtesy of the win, Shaheen Afridi became the first captain to win the PSL trophy twice, as he also won it last year.
After choosing to bat first, the Qalandars reached a mammoth total of 200/6 in the pressure game. At one stage, the Multan Sultans gained the upper-hand by reducing them to 112/5 after 14.1 overs. However, they could not hang onto the momentum for long.
Captain Shaheen Afridi (44* off 15 balls) promoted himself up the order ahead of David Wiese and played a sensational bludgeoning cameo to finish Lahore Qalandars' innings on a high.
In response, Multan Sultans raced off to 105 in 10.3 overs courtesy of Rilee Rossouw's sparkling half-century. Rashid Khan dismissed Rossouw (52) and Mohammed Rizwan (34) in quick succession to bring Lahore back into the contest.
Shaheen Afridi (4/51) then produced a magical spell in the death overs and sent back dangerous hitters Kieron Pollard and Tim David to dent Multans' chase. Khushdil Shah (25 off 12) and Abbas Afridi (17* off 6) played blinders at the end and tried their best to get their team over the line, but they miserably fell two runs short eventually.
"It does help you when you have thirty thousand people screaming for you"- Lahore Qalandars all-rounder David Wiese after winning PSL 2023 final
Speaking after the conclusion of the PSL 2023 final, Lahore Qalandars all-rounder David Wiese credited the crowd for supporting them with positive energy. Wiese was one of the standout performers in the second innings as he bowled a decent spell by picking up a wicket.
He was also brilliant on the field by taking a good catch to send Tim David to the pavilion and then effecting a final ball run-out of Khushdil Shah. Reflecting on the thrilling finish, David Wiese said:
"I was quite exhausted to be honest. Fortunately, I wasn't the one bowling that final over. So many things happening, momentum shifting from one side to another. It does help you when you have thirty thousand people screaming for you.
"When things didn't go our way, we knew that we just had to hang in there. We told ourselves to just stay calm and relaxed. We knew that one good over can change the game. You can't teach old dog new tricks. As long as I am happy and contributing to the team, I will keep coming back."
