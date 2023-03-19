"Paisa wasool"- Fans react after Lahore Qalandars lift PSL 2023 trophy by edging out Multan Sultans in an epic cliffhanger 

Lahore Qalandars edged out Multan Sultans by a single run in a thrilling final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Saturday (March 18) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Courtesy of the win, Shaheen Afridi became the first captain to win the PSL trophy twice, as he also won it last year.

After choosing to bat first, the Qalandars reached a mammoth total of 200/6 in the pressure game. At one stage, the Multan Sultans gained the upper-hand by reducing them to 112/5 after 14.1 overs. However, they could not hang onto the momentum for long.

Captain Shaheen Afridi (44* off 15 balls) promoted himself up the order ahead of David Wiese and played a sensational bludgeoning cameo to finish Lahore Qalandars' innings on a high.

In response, Multan Sultans raced off to 105 in 10.3 overs courtesy of Rilee Rossouw's sparkling half-century. Rashid Khan dismissed Rossouw (52) and Mohammed Rizwan (34) in quick succession to bring Lahore back into the contest.

Shaheen Afridi (4/51) then produced a magical spell in the death overs and sent back dangerous hitters Kieron Pollard and Tim David to dent Multans' chase. Khushdil Shah (25 off 12) and Abbas Afridi (17* off 6) played blinders at the end and tried their best to get their team over the line, but they miserably fell two runs short eventually.

The PSL 2023 final between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans has entertained cricket fans thoroughly. They expressed their reactions to the epic cliffhanger via Twitter and Instagram.

Here are some of the best reactions:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Lahore Qalandars won PSL 2022.

Lahore Qalandars won PSL 2023.



Shaheen Shah Afridi leading Lahore Qalandars and won two PSL trophies, he just phenomenal. He leds the team so well in both seasons and won both seasons. Well done, Shaheen Shah Afridi. Lahore Qalandars won PSL 2022.Lahore Qalandars won PSL 2023.Shaheen Shah Afridi leading Lahore Qalandars and won two PSL trophies, he just phenomenal. He leds the team so well in both seasons and won both seasons. Well done, Shaheen Shah Afridi. https://t.co/jBa9swnHpg

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Zaman Khan - The Star for Lahore Qalandars.



Multan needs 12 runs in last over - He defend the and won the PSL 2023 for Lahore Qalandars. Brilliant, Zaman Khan. Zaman Khan - The Star for Lahore Qalandars.Multan needs 12 runs in last over - He defend the and won the PSL 2023 for Lahore Qalandars. Brilliant, Zaman Khan. https://t.co/61MhkrWj2I

Israr Ahmed Hashmi @IamIsrarHashmi



Zaman Khan will forever be my clutch performer for Lahore Qalandars! Nerves of steel and head as cool as a cucumber.



#PSL2023 #LQvMS Not Shaheen Shah, Not Haris Rauf, Not Rashid Khan, Not David Wiese!Zaman Khan will forever be my clutch performer for Lahore Qalandars! Nerves of steel and head as cool as a cucumber. Not Shaheen Shah, Not Haris Rauf, Not Rashid Khan, Not David Wiese!Zaman Khan will forever be my clutch performer for Lahore Qalandars! Nerves of steel and head as cool as a cucumber.#PSL2023 #LQvMS

Haroon @ThisHaroon ONLY TEAM IN HISTORY OF PSL TO WN TWO BACK BACK TROPHIES, SHAHEEN AFRIDI IS INEVITABLE. ONLY TEAM IN HISTORY OF PSL TO WN TWO BACK BACK TROPHIES, SHAHEEN AFRIDI IS INEVITABLE. https://t.co/I1kKAXQHUx

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #HBLPSL8 44* off 15 balls and four wickets with the ball! Shaheen Afridi displayed one of the best all-round performances by a captain in T20 franchise cricket finals 44* off 15 balls and four wickets with the ball! Shaheen Afridi displayed one of the best all-round performances by a captain in T20 franchise cricket finals 👏👏 #HBLPSL8 https://t.co/v7Rwg4I1qx

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz Lahore Lahore Eh! The Qalandars become Champions of #HBLPSL8 and in doing so, become the first team to win back to back Pakistan Super League titles! What an achievement for Shaheen Afridi and his side. A fantastic team on paper. A fantastic team on the pitch Lahore Lahore Eh! The Qalandars become Champions of #HBLPSL8 and in doing so, become the first team to win back to back Pakistan Super League titles! What an achievement for Shaheen Afridi and his side. A fantastic team on paper. A fantastic team on the pitch 🏆🏆 https://t.co/bsb8YamRmK

Lahori Guy @YrrrFahad_ SHAHEEN AFRIDI MASTERCLASS IN BIGGEST STAGES OF THE TOURNAMENT SHAHEEN AFRIDI MASTERCLASS IN BIGGEST STAGES OF THE TOURNAMENT https://t.co/gjv4xE2rNX

Shoaib Siddiqui @ShoaibPTI_PP147

#LahoreQalandar #PSL2023 What a win! Lahore Qalandars are the PSL final 2023 champions! Congratulations to the team on this amazing achievement. Shaheen Shah Afridi and all the players were outstanding. Well done! What a win! Lahore Qalandars are the PSL final 2023 champions! Congratulations to the team on this amazing achievement. Shaheen Shah Afridi and all the players were outstanding. Well done!#LahoreQalandar #PSL2023

Ashwanth @TheCricketArk Spectacular game. Thrilling finish. This is what a final should be like. Best batting unit vs Best bowling unit. Team winning on the final ball with one run! Well played Multan Sultans. Congratulations Lahore Qalandars. #PSL2023 Spectacular game. Thrilling finish. This is what a final should be like. Best batting unit vs Best bowling unit. Team winning on the final ball with one run! Well played Multan Sultans. Congratulations Lahore Qalandars. #PSL2023

Lahori Guy @YrrrFahad_ 2 out of 2 PSL titles for Shaheen Afridi 2 out of 2 PSL titles for Shaheen Afridi https://t.co/EfUXRoiVp3

"It does help you when you have thirty thousand people screaming for you"- Lahore Qalandars all-rounder David Wiese after winning PSL 2023 final

Speaking after the conclusion of the PSL 2023 final, Lahore Qalandars all-rounder David Wiese credited the crowd for supporting them with positive energy. Wiese was one of the standout performers in the second innings as he bowled a decent spell by picking up a wicket.

He was also brilliant on the field by taking a good catch to send Tim David to the pavilion and then effecting a final ball run-out of Khushdil Shah. Reflecting on the thrilling finish, David Wiese said:

"I was quite exhausted to be honest. Fortunately, I wasn't the one bowling that final over. So many things happening, momentum shifting from one side to another. It does help you when you have thirty thousand people screaming for you.

"When things didn't go our way, we knew that we just had to hang in there. We told ourselves to just stay calm and relaxed. We knew that one good over can change the game. You can't teach old dog new tricks. As long as I am happy and contributing to the team, I will keep coming back."

Was this match one of the best finals in franchise cricket? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

