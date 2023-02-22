Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 11, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will lock horns in the 11th game of the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday (February 22) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have had an excellent campaign. They have won three of their four matches and have a net run rate of +2.107, the best in the tournament.

The Sultans beat Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United by 52 runs in their last outing. Abbas Afridi was the Player of the Match for his figures of 3-0-22-4. After putting up 19, the Sultans restricted United to 138.

The Kings, meanwhile, have struggled to get going this season. Having won just one of their four games, Imad Wasim’s men are fourth in the standings with a net run rate of +0.499. They beat Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs in their previous game.

After posting a daunting target of 186, the Kings restricted the Qalandars to 118 in 17.3 overs. Captain Wasim was the Player of the Match for his quickfire 35 off 19 and figures of 4-0-23-1.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Match 11, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 22, 2022, Wednesday; 06:30 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The pitch has been an excellent one for batting. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Fielding first on winning the toss should be the way forward.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 22-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the high-70s.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas

Karachi Kings

James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

The Multan Sultans have arguably been the best team of the tournament. The likes of Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Usama Mir, Abbas Mir and Ihsanullah are in excellent form. Karachi may not find it easy to beat them.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Poll : Mohammad Rizwan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes