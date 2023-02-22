Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 12, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns in the 12th game of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Thursday (February 23) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, are in the middle of the standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.632. After their heavy 56-run defeat against Multan Sultans, they beat Quetta Gladiators by four wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Gladiators put up a decent total of 154-4. Zalmi chased down the target with nine deliveries to spare, with James Neesham top-scoring with 37 off 23.

Meanwhile, United, led by Shadab Khan, are fifth in the points table with two points and a net run rate of -0.832. They started their campaign with a thumping four-wicket win over Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings.

However, after losing to Multan Sultans by 52 runs, United will be a tad low on confidence. After being asked to chase down 191, United were bowled out for 138 in 17.5 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Match 12, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 23, 2022, Thursday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The pitch in Karachi has been a pretty decent one for the batters. Run-scoring isn’t going to be too tough. Chasing should be the preferred option for both teams on winning the toss.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 22-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the 60s.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Dasun Shanaka, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal

Islamabad United

Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Prediction

Both Zalmi and United have strong batting lineups. So it won’t be a surprise if the chasing team comes up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

