Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 3, Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns in the third game of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Wednesday (February 15) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, didn’t have the rub of the green go their way in their opening game. They started their campaign with a one-run defeat against Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars on Monday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 75, but the Sultans fell short of their target by one run. Qalandars’ fast bowler Zaman Khan had to defend 14 runs off the final over, and although Khushdil Shah hit him for two fours in a row, the Qalandars survived.

The Gladiators, meanwhile, will want to get off to a winning start and have a strong squad at their disposal. Sarfaraz Ahmed has a truckload of experience and will want to bring that o the fore in his team’s opener.

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill and Will Smeed are powerful strikers of the ball. Iftikhar Ahmed recently played wonderfully for Fortuna Barishal in the BPL 2023. The focus will also be on Wanindu Hasaranga too, who has been a revelation in T20Is all over the world.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiatiors, Match 3, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, Wednesday; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch in Multan turned out to be an absolute belter the other day. Batting second should be the way forward, as the track isn’t expected to change much and should stay true.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 23-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the 20s.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators

Will Smeed/Martin Guptill, Jason Roy, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction

Both the Gladiators and Sultans have power-packed batting units, but it’s Quetta, who have a much stronger bowling attack compared to their opponents. The Gladiators will start as the favourites.

Prediction: Quetta Gladiators to win

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

