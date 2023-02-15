Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 4, Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will lock horns in the fourth game of the Pakistan Super League on Thursday (February 16) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Kings, led by Imad Wasim, came close to beating Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi in their opener but fell short by two runs despite Imad Wasim’s unbeaten 80 and Shoaib Malik’s 52.

After being asked to chase down a mammoth target of 200, the Kings lost four early wickets, but a 133-run stand between Malik and Imad kept them in the hunt. However, they failed to go past the finish line in a thrilling finish at National Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, United are set to play their first game and have a strong squad at their disposal. Alex Hales recently became the leading run-scorer of the ILT20 and will be high on confidence. Their overseas batting, consisting of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Moeen Ali, is a power-packed one.

Shadab Khan is more than effective with the bat and his role, along with the ball, will hold a lot of importance. Abrar Ahmed had a memorable Test series against England and will look for similar exploits in the shortest format of the game.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Match 4, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 16, 2022, Thursday; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The pitch in Karachi is expected to be an absolute belter for batting, and bowlers won’t have any room for error. Another high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss could be a winning formula.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain on matchday. Playing conditions will be pleasant, with the temperature likely to be around the 23-degrees Celsius mark.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Probable XIs

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Paul Stirling/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro/Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Prediction

The Kings have a strong batting lineup, but United's batting seems to be the best in the tournament, and their bowling attack is also strong.

Prediction: Islamabad to win.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : Alex Hales to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes