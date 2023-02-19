Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 8, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns in the eighth game of the Pakistan Super League on Sunday (February 19) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Kings, led by Imad Wasim, haven’t had the rub of the green go their way so far. Having lost all three games, the Kings are tottering at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.476.

They're coming off a six-run loss to Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators on Saturday. Shoaib Malik, 41, tried his best by scoring an unbeaten 71 off 49, but his valiant efforts went in vain.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars, captained by Shaheen Afridi, played their opening game of the tournament against Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans on February 13 and will be returning after a six-day break.

The Qalandars are third in the standings with two points and a net run rate of +0.050. Fakhar Zaman was the Player of the Match in the one-run win against the Sultans.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 8, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, Sunday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The pitch has been fairly good for batting, so a high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 26-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the 40s.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Probable XIs

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, James Vince, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade (wk), Irfan Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Shai Hope (wk), Mirza Tahir Baig, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

The Kings haven’t looked out of sorts but have a number of aspects to work on. The Qalandars, meanwhile, have a power-packed bowling unit and will start as the favourites.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

