Pakistan vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Pakistan will play their sixth match of the 2023 World Cup against South Africa today in Chennai. It is the sixth game of the competition for the Proteas as well, and a win in this match can bolster their chances of a Top 4 finish in the points table.

South Africa have recorded four wins in five matches so far. They have registered convincing victories over England, Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Their only defeat came against Netherlands.

On the other side, Pakistan are currently on a three-match losing streak. They started their 2023 World Cup campaign with two wins against Sri Lanka and Netherlands, but India, Australia and Afghanistan defeated them in their next three matches.

It is a do-or-die game for Babar Azam's men. Before the Pakistan vs South Africa match starts, here's a look at some important things fans should know about this 2023 World Cup fixture.

Pakistan vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 26, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, Friday; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pakistan vs South Africa pitch report

The pitch in Chennai usually helps the batters and spin bowlers. In the last match at this venue, Afghanistan comfortably chased down a 283-run target against Pakistan. Babar Azam's team would have a better idea of the conditions in Chennai now.

Pakistan vs South Africa weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy, with close to 15% chance of rain in the afternoon. The chances of rain in the evening are around 5%, while the temperature in Chennai will hover around 30°C during this game.

Pakistan vs South Africa probable XIs

Pakistan:

Probable XI

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

South Africa:

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lizaad Williams.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match prediction

Looking at the recent performances of both teams, South Africa will start as the favorites to win this match, but Pakistan are known for making comebacks out of nowhere. Babar Azam's men would have learned from the mistakes they committed in their last match against Afghanistan.

With a better understanding of the conditions in Chennai, Pakistan should be able to defeat South Africa in today's match.

Prediction: Pakistan to win against South Africa in today's World Cup match.

Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).