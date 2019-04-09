×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pandya deposes before Jain; Rahul to meet on Wednesday

IANS
NEWS
News
34   //    09 Apr 2019, 20:53 IST
IANS Image
KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. (File Photo: IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has deposed before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ombudsman and ethics officer D.K. Jain in Mumbai in connection with his controversial comments in a chat show. India opener K.L. Rahul is expected to depose on Wednesday morning.

While Pandya is a part of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul is plying his trade for Kings XI Punjab and the two teams are set to face each other at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, a senior board functionary said the ombudsman is expected to submit his report to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) before the national selectors sit for the selection of the Indian team for the 2019 World Cup.

"While there is no timeline as such, but we are hopeful the ombudsman will submit his report on the duo before M.S.K Prasad and his team sits for the selection meeting in Mumbai on Monday. Nobody can read the mind of another individual, but the punishment cannot be bigger than the crime. Let's see what the ombudsman's report says about the two," the functionary said.

Earlier, in his apology to the BCCI, Pandya had written: "I made an appearance on the chat show where I have made certain statements without realising that these could be disrespectful and offend sensitivities of viewers for which I am sincerely regretful. I would like to assure you that there was no malice or any sort of ill-intent on my part to offend anyone or portray any section of the society in bad light. I made these statements in the flow of the show and had not comprehended the extent to which my statements would be found offensive."

Rahul on his part wrote: "At the outset, I extend my unconditional heartfelt apology for this extremely unfortunate incident. I'm extremely ashamed and embarrassed since this has caused such disgrace and embarrassment to both, the BCCI and sport of cricket. I assure you that, I shall, in the future, act more responsibly and shall ensure that my actions befit my stature as cricketer and a public personality representing India and the BCCI, across the globe."

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
Pandya, Rahul to depose before Jain around April 10
RELATED STORY
BCCI wants Pandya-Rahul chapter to end with WC on mind
RELATED STORY
BCCI CoA to refer Hardik-Rahul issue to ombudsman on Thursday (IANS Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
India selectors happy to see Pandya hit form before WC
RELATED STORY
BCCI ombudsman Jain doubles up as ethics officer
RELATED STORY
Controversy can spur Pandya and Rahul to on-field success, believes Dravid
RELATED STORY
Pandya-Rahul Controversy: Team India needs Rahul and Pandya, says Sreesanth
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Two-match ban recommended for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul isn't the perfect solution to the controversy
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul opens up on the controversies and says Rahul Dravid helped him get back on track
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 23
KKR 87/9 (17.5 ov)
CSK
LIVE
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl.
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English MCC University Matches
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us