×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pant perfect for being Dhoni's deputy: Ponting

IANS
NEWS
News
56   //    16 Mar 2019, 11:42 IST
IANS Image
Ricky Ponting. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes that Rishabh Pant is perfect for playing the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's deputy in the upcoming World Cup, slated to begin on May 30 in England and Wales.

With the 15-member squad still to be picked for the showpiece event, Ponting has said some good knocks for the Delhi Capitals would make Pant the favourite.

Notably, Pant was subjected to "Dhoni, Dhoni" chants in Mohali during the fourth One-Day International between India and Australia after the stumper missed a couple of stumping chances.

"I think it's actually a big job for me and the coaches when he comes in, to make him forget what's happened in the last few days. He's probably lucky it happened in the last couple of games. It would have been hard to play all five games under that kind of pressure. Now he's back in a competition where he has dominated in the past," Cricbuzz quoted Ponting as saying.

"If he can win a couple of games for us then everything will be forgotten. I can't see anyone better than him as a second wicketkeeper in that Indian World Cup squad," he added.

Pant has been termed as Dhoni's successor but the Delhi boy hasn't received much opportunities with the presence of the experienced stumper.

However, with Dhoni likely to retire after the World Cup, the Delhi lad would get more opportunities to showcase his talent.

Topics you might be interested in:
Rahul Dravid: The Deputy God
RELATED STORY
Opinion| KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant: Two immense talents being wasted
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant will score more centuries than MS Dhoni, proclaims Ricky Ponting
RELATED STORY
New song for Rishabh Pant, Ponting's bold prediction about Pant and more - Cricket news today, 4 January 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing Delhi Capitals' multiple lineup options
RELATED STORY
Is Rishabh Pant India's surprise weapon for World Cup 2019?
RELATED STORY
Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant: The battle of veteran vs prodigy on the road to the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Under-Pressure Rishabh Pant reminds Mohali crowd of MS Dhoni's absence
RELATED STORY
5 records already broken or equaled by Rishabh Pant in his short career so far
RELATED STORY
Shaw meets Tendulkar, Nehra backs Pant for WC and more - Cricket News Today, 14th February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI | Today, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
1st ODI
ENG-W 331/7 (50.0 ov)
SLW
LIVE
Innings Over
ENG-W VS SLW live score
| Mon, 11 Mar
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 402/10
Western Australia won by 51 runs
WAU VS TAS live score
| Mon, 11 Mar
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 402/10
Western Australia won by 51 runs
WAU VS TAS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us