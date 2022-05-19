PAT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League, Match 5

The Patriots (PAT) will take on the Warriors (WAR) in the fifth match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League on Friday.

Both teams got off to a strong start, winning their first matches and are now tied for first place in the standings with two points each. As both sides will want to keep their winning streak going, expect a high-scoring affair.

PAT vs WAR Probable Playing 11 Today

PAT XI

N Karthikeyan D (wk), V Shashank, S Parameswaran, J Dagar, K Pandya, S Venkadesan, E Niteeshwar, N Kumar, Y Kumar, A Badrinath, and SK

WAR XI

Y Avinash Jadhav (wk), SM, B Prabu, R Premraj, S Sivasubramanian, S Santhamoorthy, G Thamizamani, P Ratnaparkhe, S Yadav-I, S Kumar, and M Pandey

Match Details

WAR vs PAT, Match 5, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League

Date and Time: 20th May, 11:00 AM

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a balanced one, where both batters and bowlers have a lot to offer. You can expect good scoring by the top-order batters, with the middle overs being dominated by bowlers.

Spinners can be the trump players in this match, especially during the second innings. Both teams will want to bowl first and have a target in mind while batting second.

Today's PAT vs WAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Avinash and N Karthikeyan: Y Avinash and N Karthikeyan are equally good wicketkeeper picks for the Dream11. Y Avinash scored seven runs in the last match but can be lethal in today's match against pace bowlers.

Batter

V Shashank: V Shashank is the best batter pick for today's Dream11 team as he is in the top order and looks to be in a good run of form. Players can even try him as captain in the grand league teams.

All-rounder

K Pandya and P Ratnaparkhe: K Pandya and P Ratnaparkhe are the best all-rounder picks for today's match as they are performing exceptionally well with both bat and ball. S Santhamoorthy and G Thamizamani are the other two good picks for the Dream11 team.

Bowler

M Pandey and S Yadav: M Pandey and S Yadav are the best bowling picks from the Warriors team as both of them took a wicket each in the last match against the Titans. E Niteeshwar and Y Kumar are the best bowling picks from the Patriots for today's Dream11 team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAT vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

K Pandya (PAT) - 117 points

P Ratnaparkhe (WAR) - 110 points

S Santhamoorthy (WAR) - 68 points

Important stats for PAT vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

E Niteeshwar - 1 wicket

K Pandya - 52 runs and 1 wicket

P Ratnaparkhe - 26 runs and 2 wickets

S Parameswaran - 31 runs

PAT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League)

Small League Team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Small League Team: N Karthikeyan, V Shashank, S Parameswaran, R Premraj, K Pandya (c), P Ratnaparkhe (vc), S Santhamoorthy, G Thamizamani, M Pandey, S Yadav, and E Niteeshwar

Grand League Team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Grand League Team: N Karthikeyan, V Shashank, S Parameswaran (vc), R Premraj, K Pandya (c), P Ratnaparkhe, S Santhamoorthy, S Kumar, M Pandey, Y Kumar, and E Niteeshwar

