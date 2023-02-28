PNG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 130

The 130th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Papua New Guinea (PNG) squaring off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (February 28).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The United Arab Emirates have won thirteen of their last twenty-eight matches and will try their best to win today's nail-biting match. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, have won two of their last twenty-eight matches of the tournament. Papua New Guinea will give it their all to win the match, but the United Arab Emirates are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PNG vs UAE Match Details

The 130th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on February 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs UAE, Match 130

Date and Time: February 28, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly. The last match played on this pitch was between Papua New Guinea and Nepal, where a total of 410 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PNG vs UAE Form Guide

PNG - Won 2 of their last 28 matches

UAE - Won 13 of their last 28 matches

PNG vs UAE Probable Playing XI

PNG Playing XI

No injury updates

Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (w), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, K Morea, Nosaina Pokana

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmed Raza (c), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

PNG vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Aravind

V Aravind is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Doriga is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Suri

C Suri and S Bau are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Rizwan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Vala

R Mustafa and A Vala are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Soper is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Khan and J Siddique. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Vanua is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PNG vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 1349 points in the last 23 matches.

A Vala

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose A Vala as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1523 points in the last 21 matches.

5 Must-Picks for PNG vs UAE, Match 130

Z Khan

A Vala

R Mustafa

V Aravind

C Soper

Papua New Guinea vs United Arab Emirates Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Papua New Guinea vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: C Rizwan, C Suri, S Bau, W Muhammad

All-rounders: C Soper, A Vala, R Mustafa

Bowlers: N Vanua, J Siddique, Z Khan

Papua New Guinea vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: C Suri, S Bau

All-rounders: C Soper, A Vala, R Mustafa

Bowlers: N Vanua, J Siddique, Z Khan, K Morea, K Meiyappan

