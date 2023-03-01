Create

PZ vs KK Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 Match

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 01, 2023 14:10 IST
Karachi Kings will play their first away game of PSL 2023 (Image: Twitter)
Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) will play their sixth match of PSL 2023 against Karachi Kings (KK) tonight. Both franchises have struggled to play with consistency in this year's Pakistan Super League tournament so far.

Karachi Kings hold the fourth position in the points table with two wins from six matches. They have earned four points, with their net run rate being +0.862. Peshawar Zalmi are one spot below them in the fifth place. Zalmi have won two of their five games, but their net run rate is -1.332.

Both teams need to win the majority of their remaining matches to stay alive in the race to the PSL 2023 playoffs.

Before the battle between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings starts, here's a look at their head-to-head records.

PZ vs KK head-to-head record in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi have a 13-5 lead in their head-to-head record against Karachi Kings. The two teams met once earlier this season, where Zalmi won by two runs.

PZ vs KK head-to-head record in Rawalpindi ahead of PSL 2023

Karachi Kings lead Peshawar Zalmi by 1-0 in PSL matches in Rawalpindi. Peshawar will aim to level the score at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tonight.

Last 5 PZ vs KK matches

Peshawar Zalmi have won their last five encounters against the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. Karachi will aim to end their losing streak against Peshawar tonight.

Here is a short summary of the scorecards from the previous five clashes between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings:

  1. PZ (199/5) beat KK (197/5) by 2 runs, Feb 14, 2023.
  2. PZ (193/6) beat KK (138/6) by 55 runs, Feb 13, 2022.
  3. PZ (173/4) beat KK (164/6) by 9 runs, Feb 4, 2022.
  4. PZ (176/5) beat KK (175/7) by 5 wickets, Jun 21, 2021.
  5. PZ (109/4) beat KK (108/9) by 6 wickets, Jun 15, 2021.

