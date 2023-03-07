PZ vs LQ Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023 Match

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in Match 23 of PSL 2023 today. Both teams clashed once earlier in PSL 2023, where the Qalandars beat Zalmi by 40 runs.

Lahore Qalandars are currently at the helm of the Pakistan Super League 2023 points table with six wins from seven outings. They have qualified for the next round, but the defending champions will aim to win as many matches as possible and finish in the top two of the standings.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are in fourth position. The Babar Azam-led outfit have three out of their six matches so far. They need to win at least two of their remaining four matches to ensure a place in the next round.

Ahead of the reverse fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record in PSL.

PZ vs LQ head-to-head record in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi have a 9-7 lead in the head-to-head record against the Lahore Qalandars. However, fans should note that the Qalandars have won six of the previous battles between the two sides.

PZ vs LQ head-to-head record in Rawalpindi ahead of PSL 2023

Peshawar Zalmi lead the head-to-head record against Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi by 1-0. The two teams met at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2020, where Zalmi won by 16 runs.

Last 5 PZ vs LQ matches

Lahore Qalandars have dominated Peshawar Zalmi in their last few Pakistan Super League encounters. Here is a short summary of their previous five meetings:

LQ (241/3) beat PZ (201/9) by 40 runs, Feb 26, 2023. PZ (158/7) beat LQ (158/8) via Super Over, Feb 21, 2022. LQ (199/4) beat PZ (170/9) by 29 runs, Feb 2, 2022. LQ (170/8) beat PZ (160/8) by 10 runs, Jun 10, 2021. LQ (143/6) beat PZ (140/6) by 4 wickets, Feb 21, 2021.

Poll : 0 votes