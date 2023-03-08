PZ vs QG Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2023 Match

Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) will square off against the Quetta Gladiators (QG) tonight in PSL 2023. It is an important match for both the sides. Quetta need to win tonight to keep themselves alive in the competition, whereas Zalmi will qualify for the playoffs if they secure a win against the Gladiators.

The two teams met once earlier in PSL 2023, where Peshawar Zalmi registered a four-wicket win against the Quetta Gladiators. In fact, Peshawar have not lost a single game against the Gladiators since March 17, 2019.

Quetta will be keen to end their losing streak against Peshawar tonight in Rawalpindi. Before the match begins, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

PZ vs QG head-to-head record in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi lead the head-to-head record in Pakistan Super League matches against the Quetta Gladiators by 12-8. The two franchises have battled in 20 games, with the Gladiators winning only eight of them.

PZ vs QG head-to-head record in Rawalpindi ahead of PSL 2023

Peshawar Zalmi have a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head record against the Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two teams played a match on this ground on March 5, 2020, where Peshawar won by 30 runs.

Last 5 QG vs PZ matches

Peshawar Zalmi have beaten Quetta Gladiators in their last five matches. Here is a short summary of the five games:

PZ (157/6) beat QG (154/4) by 4 wickets, Feb 20, 2023. PZ (185/7) beat QG (161/8) by 24 runs, Feb 15, 2022. PZ (191/5) beat QG (190/4) by 5 wickets, Jan 28, 2022. PZ (197/5) beat QG (136/9) by 61 runs, Jun 12, 2021. PZ (202/7) beat QG (198/7) by 3 wickets, Feb 26, 2021.

Will Quetta Gladiators keep themselves alive in the tournament by ending their losing streak against Peshawar Zalmi? Share your views in the comments box.

