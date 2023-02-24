QG vs IU Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Match

Islamabad United will play their fourth match of PSL 2023 tonight (February 24) against the Quetta Gladiators. Karachi will play host to this game.

Quetta Gladiators have struggled to make an impact in the new season of Pakistan Super League. Playing under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Gladiators have won only one of their four matches so far. The Gladiators lost their last two matches against Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, have registered two wins in three matches. They recorded a fine win over Peshawar Zalmi last night in Karachi.

Looking at the recent results, Islamabad will start as the favorites to win tonight's match. Before the PSL 2023 game gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

QG vs IU head-to-head record in PSL

Quetta Gladiators have a slender lead of 8-7 in Pakistan Super League matches against Islamabad United. The two franchises have met in 15 games, with Islamabad losing eight times.

QG vs IU head-to-head record in Karachi ahead of PSL 2023

Islamabad United lead the head-to-head record against Quetta Gladiators in Karachi by 2-1. United recorded a big win against the Gladiators at this venue last year.

Last 5 QG vs IU matches

Islamabad United have won three of their last five matches against Quetta Gladiators. Here is a short summary of their previous five battles:

QG (203/5) beat IU (199/8) by 5 wickets, Feb 12, 2022. IU (229/4) beat QG (186) by 43 runs, Feb 3, 2022. IU (137/0) beat QG (133) by 10 wickets, Jun 11, 2021. IU (157/4) beat QG (156/7) by 6 wickets, Mar 1, 2021. QG (190/5) beat IU (187/7) by 5 wickets, Feb 27, 2020.

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in tonight's PSL 2023 match. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

