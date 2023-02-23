PZ vs IU Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Match

Islamabad United (IU) will play their third match of PSL 2023 tonight against Peshawar Zalmi (PZ). The Islamabad-based franchise has recorded one win and one defeat so far in the tournament. They will aim to return to the winning track after suffering a defeat against the Multan Sultans in their previous game.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are third in the PSL 2023 points table with two wins from three matches. Playing under the leadership of Babar Azam, Zalmi have defeated Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators this season. Their only defeat came against the Multan Sultans.

Before the battle between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi gets underway in the Pakistan Super League, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in PSL matches.

PZ vs IU head-to-head record in PSL

The head-to-head record between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United stands even-stevens at 9-9. The two teams have evenly split their 18 meetings.

PZ vs IU head-to-head record in Karachi ahead of PSL 2023

Karachi's National Stadium will host the battle between Zalmi and United tonight. The head-to-head record between the two franchises on this ground is 2-2.

Last 5 PZ vs IU matches

Islamabad United have won three of their last five matches against Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. In the previous season, Islamabad beat Peshawar twice in three games.

Here is a brief summary of their last five encounters:

IU (170/5) beat PZ (169/5) by 5 wickets, Feb 24, 2022. PZ (206/8) beat IU (196/7) by 10 runs, Feb 17, 2022. IU (172/1) beat PZ (168/6) by 9 wickets, Jan 30, 2022. PZ (177/2) beat IU (174/9) by 8 wickets, Jun 22, 2021. IU (247/2) beat PZ (232/6) by 15 runs, Jun 17, 2021.

