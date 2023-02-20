QG vs PZ Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Match

Quetta Gladiators (QG) will take on Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) in Match No. 9 of PSL 2023 tonight in Karachi. Both franchises are in the lower half of the points table right now, with a win and a loss to their names after two matches.

Peshawar Zalmi kicked off their new PSL season with a win against Karachi Kings before losing against Multan Sultans. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators lost to the Sultans in their first game and then went on to beat the Kings.

Fans are excited to witness a clash between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam tonight in PSL 2023. Before the game gets underway, here are the head-to-head stats of the two franchises.

QG vs PZ head-to-head record in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi lead the head-to-head record in PSL matches against Quetta Gladiators by 11-8. The two sides have locked horns 19 times, with the Gladiators losing 11 times.

QG vs PZ head-to-head record in Karachi ahead of PSL 2023

Speaking of the head-to-head record at the National Stadium in Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi lead by 3-2. Last season, Peshawar beat Quetta by five wickets on this ground.

Last 5 QG vs PZ matches

Quetta Gladiators have not beaten Peshawar Zalmi since the 2019 PSL season (Image: PSL)

Peshawar Zalmi have won their last five matches against Quetta Gladiators. Here is a short summary of their previous five PSL battles:

PZ (185/7) beat QG (161/8) by 24 runs, Feb 15, 2022. PZ (191/5) beat QG (190/4) by 5 wickets, Jan 28, 2022. PZ (197/5) beat QG (136/9) by 61 runs, Jun 12, 2021. PZ (202/7) beat QG (198/7) by 3 wickets, Feb 26, 2021. PZ (170/6) beat QG (140/7) by 30 runs, Mar 5, 2020.

Will Quetta Gladiators snap their losing streak against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023 tonight? Share your predictions in the comments box below.

