Rahane's ton propels Rajasthan to 191/6 vs Delhi

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane in action during the 40th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on April 22, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) Ajinkya Rahane's brilliant century (106 not out) followed by skipper Steve Smith's 50 propelled Rajasthan Royals to a fighting 191/6 against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Monday.

Put to bat, the hosts lost opener Sanju Samson (0) with just 5 runs on board. However, Rahane and Smith stitched a 130-run partnership for the second wicket. They took just 10.3 overs to help Rajasthan touch the three-digit mark. Rahane and Smith were batting at 70 and 35, respectively, at that time.

With everything going in Rajasthan's way, it was Axar Patel who made a much needed breakthrough for Delhi by sending a well-settled Smith to the hut with Rajasthan's score card reading 135 in the 14th over.

South African Chris Morris then cut short all-rounder and incoming batsman Ben Stokes' stay in the middle by dismissing him in the 16th over. Stokes while trying to clear the fence handed a catch to Shreyas Iyer at long-on.

Soon after his departure, Ashton Turner (0), Stuart Binny (19) and Riyan Parag (4) also fell cheaply. But Rahane kept the scorers working and also notched up his ton to take his side to a comfortable total. Rahane's innings was laced with 11 boundaries and three sixes.

Kagiso Rabada accounted for wickets of Binny and Parag.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 191/6 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 105 not out, Steve Smith 50; Kasigo Rabada 2/37) vs Delhi Capitals.