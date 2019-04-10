×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rahul slams maiden ton as Punjab post 197/4 against Mumbai

IANS
NEWS
News
17   //    10 Apr 2019, 22:57 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai: Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul in action during the 24th match of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) World Cup hopeful K.L. Rahul slammed an unbeaten hundred, his first in the Indian Premier League, as Kings XI Punjab also rode on Chris Gayle's pyrotechnics to post 197/4 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

Rahul (100 not out off 64 balls) and Gayle (63 off 36 balls) joined hands for a 116-run opening wicket partnership to give the away side a blistering start. While Rahul hit six fours and six sixes, Gayle bludgeoned seven maximums and three sixes.

Gayle was dismissed in the 13th over after which Kings XI slowed down a bit. But Rahul ensured they get to a above par score by smashing Hardik Pandya 6-4-6-6 in the first four deliveries of the 19th over and then hit Jasprit Bumrah for a four and six in the final over as 38 runs came in the last two overs.

Gayle, typically, took time to get going and it was only in the fifth over that the legendary West Indian changed gears by hitting Jason Behrendorff for three sixes and one four as the Aussue leaked 23 runs.

Kings XI were 50/0 at the end of Powerplay with both batsmen looking in ominous form.

Rahul hit last match's hero Alzarri Joseph for a delectable six and a four in the seventh over to continue his good form with the bat as Mumbai bowlers looked rudderless without captain Rohit Sharma who could not play due to an injury.

There was no stopping Gayle as he plundered a six and two fours off Pandya in the ninth over which costed the home team 17 runs as Kings XI raced to 93/0 at the halfway stage.

Gayle then brought up his 26th fifty in the IPL off 31 balls by smacking Krunal Pandya for a six in the 11th over. Punjab badly needed to break the partnerhip and Behrendorff did it, coming back to remove Gayle.

Trying to hit another six, Gayle holed out to Krunal Pandya at deep midwicket. David Miller (7) did not last long, caught behind by Quinton de Kock off Hardik Pandya as the scoring slowed down.

Advertisement

Karun Nair -- playing in place of injured Mayank Agarwal -- followed suit managing only five runs before nicking one to de Kock behind the stumps of Hardik Pandya.

Sam Curran (8) tried to be cheeky but Bumrah got the better off him as the England all-rounder scooped one to de Kock. But just when it looked like Mumbai had successfully reined in, Rahul went berserk in the last two overs.

Brief scores: Kings XI Punjab 197/4 (K.L. Rahul 100, Chris Gayle 63; Hardik Pandya 2/57) vs Mumbai Indians

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against the Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
Toss: Rohit-less Mumbai ask Punjab to bat first
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Are Kings XI Punjab the dark horses of the season?
RELATED STORY
Punjab opt to field against Mumbai in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 24, MI vs KXIP, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KL Rahul takes Kings XI Punjab to a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 24
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 135/4 (14.5 ov)
LIVE
Mumbai Indians need 63 runs to won from 5.1 overs
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Yesterday
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English MCC University Matches
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us