Ramesh Powar named interim coach of Indian women's cricket team

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER 9.89K // 16 Jul 2018, 10:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Powar will oversee the camp in Bengaluru

What's the story?

Former Indian off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been announced as the interim coach of the Indian women's cricket team.

A source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the news to Indian Express.

“Powar had been asked to oversee the camp as their is no head coach with the women’s team. He will be involved in planning the camp with Biju George, the assistant coach.

The BCCI has already invited applications for women’s team coach role but it will take time. The new coach can only take on the role next month,” a source in the BCCI said.

In case you didn't know...

Powar has been asked to coach the team until they find a replacement for Tushar Arothe, who resigned as the coach of the women's team five months after being appointed. He wasthe former coach of the Baroda cricket team as well.

The details

Powar has been asked to oversee a camp which is scheduled for the Indian women's team in Bengaluru at the National Cricket Academy from July 25 to August 3.

A few months ago, Powar had applied to be a part of the coaching set-up of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy side, however, he was beaten by Vinayak Samant for the post.

The BCCI has invited applications for the post of the coach of the women's cricket team, with the last date to submit an application being July 30.

What's next?

The women's side is coming off a disappointing Asia Cup campaign where they lost to Bangladesh in the final. They are set to travel to Sri Lanka for a series in August.