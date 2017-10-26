Ranji Trophy 2017 Round-up, Round 3 Day 3: Baba Indrajith and Yo Mahesh give TN crucial first innings lead

Round-up of the third day of the play in the third round of Ranji Trophy 2017/18.

Baba Indrajith

Tamil Nadu take crucial first innings lead

Starting the day at 239/5 with Baba Indrajith calling the shots, Tamil Nadu held on to take a first innings lead, courtesy a gutsy 103-run knock from Yomahesh. Walking in to bat at number nine, Yomahesh stitched important partnerships with number 10 Rahil Shah and 11 Vignesh K.

When Indrajith departed, TN were still 35 runs behind Mumbai's score with only two wickets in hand. However, they went on to cross their Ranji rivals' 374 and added another 76 to it before being bowled out. Vijay Shankar, then, ensured that Prithvi Shaw's stay at the crease is cut short and dismissed him in the second over of the innings itself.

However, Shreyas Iyer slammed a whirlwind half-century before the end of day's play, consisting of five maximums. By the end of the day, Mumbai had amassed 85 runs in their second innings for the loss of 1 wicket with Shreyas Iyer and Akhil Herwadkar t the crease.

Brief Score: Mumbai 374 & 85/1 (Iyer 56*) lead Tamil Nadu 450 (Indrajith 152, V Yomahesh 103*, Vijay D Gohil 129/4) by 9 runs

Maharashtra gain a healthy lead over Uttar Pradesh

UP could only add 39 runs to their overnight score of 232 before being bowled out 51 runs short of Maharashtra's first innings total. In reply, the visitors, on the back of two well-constructed innings from two of their biggest batsmen in Ankit Bawane and Rahul Tripathi, gained a healthy lead of 297 runs.

The home team has a mountain to climb now which just one day of the match left. The pitch has deteriorated considerably and anything above 150 would be a tricky score to chase, let alone a 200+ score.

Brief Score: Uttar Pradesh 271 (Eklavya Dwivedi 71, Khurana 53/6) trail Maharashtra 312 & 256/4 (Tripathi 91) by 297 runs

Hyderabad left with 288 to chase on the last day

Continuing from 127/4, courtesy Stuart Binny's half-century (72) and Karun Nair's hundred, Karnataka finished their second innings at 132, in turn, handing Hyderabad a tough score of 380 to chase down.

By the end of day's play, Hyderabad had added 92 runs for the loss of two wickets with Sumanth Kolla and Ambati Rayudu on the crease. They need 288 more runs to win the match.

Brief Score: Hyderabad 136 and 92/2 need 288 runs to defeat Karnataka 183 & 332 (Nair 134, Mehdi Hasan 88/5)

Other Scores

Gujarat 455 defeated J&K 261 & 130 by an innings and 64 runs

Madhya Pradesh 260 & 52/0 defeated Tripura 205 & 103 by 10 wickets

Railways 487/3 dec lead Assam 244 & 41/7 by 198 runs

Jharkhand 425/9 dec lead Haryana 208 & 141/4 by 76 runs

Andhra 584/5 dec lead Odisha 294/6 by 290 runs

Goa 246 & 67/2 trail Punjab 635 by 322 runs

Services 215 & 28/1 need 298 runs to defeat Himachal 364 & 176/9 dec

Chhattisgarh 489 lead Vidarbha 331/6 by 158 runs

Kerala 335 & 217/2 lead Rajasthan 243 by 309 runs