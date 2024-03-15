RCA Men's T20 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

RCA Men’s T20 2024 is the domestic T20 tournament organized by the Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA). The tournament starts on Sunday, March 17, and will conclude on Sunday, May 26.

A total of six teams will participate in the competition. These teams are: IPRC Kigali CC, Challengers CC, Right Guards CC, Zonic Tigers CC, Kutchi Sports Club, and Indorwa CC. Each team will face the other five teams once in the tournament.

A total of 18 matches, including two semi-finals and a final, are scheduled to be played in the tournament. The top four teams from six will qualify for the semi-finals, while the winners will take on each other in the final. All 18 matches will take place at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

Challengers CC won the last edition of the RCA T20 Cup after defeating Telugu Royal CC in the final. They chased down the target of 93 runs in 12.5 overs with nine wickets in hand.

The RCA recently organized the RCA Men’s T10 League in February-March this year. The challengers won that tournament as well. They faced IPRC Kigali CC in the final by six wickets after chasing down the target of 83 runs in nine overs.

RCA Men's T20 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 17

Match 1 - IPRC Kigali CC vs Kutchi Sports Club, 01:00 PM

Match 2 - Challengers CC vs Indorwa CC, 05:00 PM

Sunday, March 24

Match 3 - Indorwa CC vs IPRC Kigali CC, 01:00 PM

Match 4 - Right Guards CC vs Zonic Tigers CC, 05:00 PM

Sunday, March 31

Match 5 - Zonic Tigers CC vs Kutchi Sports Club, 01:00 PM

Match 6 - Right Guards CC vs Challengers CC, 05:00 PM

Sunday, April 14

Match 7 - Indorwa CC vs Right Guards CC, 01:00 PM

Match 8 - IPRC Kigali CC vs Zonic Tigers CC, 05:00 PM

Sunday, April 21

Match 9 - Kutchi Sports Club vs Challengers CC, 01:00 PM

Match 10 - Right Guards CC vs IPRC Kigali CC, 05:00 PM

Sunday, April 28

Match 11 - Kutchi Sports Club vs Indorwa CC, 01:00 PM

Match 12 - Challengers CC vs Zonic Tigers CC, 05:00 PM

Sunday, May 5

Match 13 - IPRC Kigali CC vs Challengers CC, 01:00 PM

Match 14 - Kutchi Sports Club vs Right Guards CC, 05:00 PM

Sunday, May 12

Match 15 - Zonic Tigers CC vs Indorwa CC, 05:00 PM

Sunday, May 19

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 PM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 05:00 PM

Sunday, May 26

Final - TBC vs TBC, 05:00 PM

RCA Men's T20 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

RCA Men's T20 2024: Full Squads

IPRC Kigali CC

Abimbabazi Ineza Eloi Loic, Daniel Gumyusenge, Mugisha Bertin, Niyomugabo Isaie, Ntwali Thierry, Ndayishimiye Theophile, Nsengiyaremye David, Rukundo Confiance, Rukundo Jean Pierre, Zirahangaje Francois, Mucyodusenge Aime (wk), Oscar Manishimwe (wk), Eric Kubwimana, Giraneza Althimon, Henry Olivier Rebero, Iradukunda Michel, Rindiro Blaise Romeo, Rukiriza Emile

Kutchi Sports Club

Arvind Bhuva, Dhavalsinh Gohel, Haresh Bhuva, Karan Lad, Manoj Chauhan, Mukesh Patel, Pankah Vekaria, Pawan Kumar, Pratik Vora, Dilip Vekariya, Kalpesh Bhanderi, Kishan Dabasiya, Premji Hirani, Samuel Manishimwe, Gopal Halai (wk), Jean Pierre Ndatimana (wk), Prince Mwizerwa (wk), Dinesh Kara, Nirav Shah, Shantilal Bhanderi, Suresh Vekariya, Vishram Bhuva, Yvan Mitari

Challengers CC

Bob Bashir Songa, Don Mugisha, Evode Mutuyimana, Hamza Khan, Joel Tuyikorere, Mustaq Mohammed, Nganji Abdallah, Yuvan Vardhineni, Debasis Samal, Eric Niyomugabo, Fidele Dusabimana, Harikrishnan Ramamoorthy, Martin Akayezu, Mohammad Nadir, Shekh Feroz Shekh Iqbal, Siraje Nsubuga, Subashish Samal, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Sairam Gopalan (wk), Benjamin Mugisha, Prakash Kalavagadda, Rahimuddin Mohamad, Srinath Vardhineni, Yaseen Khan, Zappy Bimenyimana

Indorwa CC

Abhinav Sharma, Bharat Kapadi, Jaydeep Zala, Lalit Hotchandani, Pinakin Patel, Protogene Irafasha, Yves Cyusa, Eric Dusabemungu, Mihir Bhatt, Paras Patel, Mukesh Moolchandani (wk), Vicky Prajapati (wk), Allan Mugisha, Chancelier Nzabarinda, Nayan Patel, Parafit Mugisha, Patrick Kwizera, Riteek Parmar, Yvan Bimenyimana

Right Guards CC

Bertin Rusagara, Eric Dusingizimana (c), Obed Mugisha, Orchide Tuyisenge, Will Hammond, Wilson Niyitanga, Bryson Bugingo, Clinton Rubagumya, Emmanuel Awosami, Ignace Ntirenganya, Jules Mugisha, Kevin Irakoze, David Uwimana (wk), Fiston Nsengiyumva (wk), Aime Nkurayija, Alain Mugisha, Clever Mutuyimana, Ezechiel Muhawenimana, Fredy Ndayisenga, Taga Dennis Mukama

Zonic Tigers CC

Christian Hodari Eli, Cyuzuzo Cedrick, Hirwa Ange Berion, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Kwizera Onesme, Ndahirwe Thierry, Tuyisenge Innocent, Gihozo Alvy, Israel Mugisha, Kigabo Moise, Niyonshuti Elie, Rodrigue Niyomugabo, Rukundo Jean-Paul, Nziza Jasper (wk), Fabrice Manirakiza, Laic Mugisha, Patrick Iradukunda, Steven Ntwari, Uwiduhaye Eric

