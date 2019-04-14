×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

RCB batsmen were smart to knock it around: Ashwin

IANS
NEWS
News
23   //    14 Apr 2019, 10:06 IST
IANS Image
Mohali: Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates fall of Rishabh Pant's wicket during the 13th match of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 1, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Mohali, April 14 (IANS) Despite a quality effort from Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab failed to take home two points against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League encounter at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali and skipper R. Ashwin said that the RCB batsmen deserved credit.

Speaking after the match, Ashwin also cleared as to why Sarfraz Khan was chosen to bowl the final over with RCB still needing six runs. "There was only 6 runs to go and the ball was sliding on nicely. I thought the the best way against AB (de Villiers) and (Marcus) Stoinis was to try and go with a leggie, not that Sam (Curran) can't defend.

"We tried with wrist spinners and even I came to bowl, but they were smart enough to knock around and not take any chances. We let ourselves down in the field. We dropped catches and let a lot of balls go through us. The dew helped the wicket on. It was really dry in the first half. It gets better to bat in the second half," he said.

At one point, RCB needed 38 off 3 overs and yet the KXIP bowlers failed to restrict ABD and Stoinis. Ashwin said that it was just one of those days when the bowlers didn't produce the desired results and it was time to move forward and win some games.

"I had to back my best bowlers to do the job, didn't quite work out today. It's (crowd) the best I have seen in Mohali. Hope they come out in large numbers. We play one here and go off to Delhi. We need to string some wins. It's not a bad time to get some momentum back," he said.

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: It is time for Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The perfect playing XI for RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 28 - KXIP vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KXIP vs RCB, Who Said What: World reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore wins their first game of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three reasons why RCB can still make it to the playoffs
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 game-changing moments from Week 1
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: It is RCB players who need to step up and not their captain who needs to step down
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Changes RCB need to implement to turn their season around
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who were brilliant for Kings XI Punjab other than Sam Curran
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Is it time for RCB to move on from Virat Kohli and appoint a new skipper?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 29 | Today, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 28 | Yesterday
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 27 | Yesterday
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us