RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Royal Challengers Bangalore started their WPL 2024 campaign with a two-run victory against the UP Warriorz on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Bangalore-based franchise defended a 158-run target to open their account in the second edition of the Women's Premier League.

Richa Ghosh's magnificent 37-ball 62 helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore reach 157/6 in 20 overs. Chasing 158, UP Warriorz managed to post 155 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Notably, Sobhana Asha accounted for five out of those seven wickets in UP's innings.

Now that the match between RCB and UPW has ended, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and records from this WPL 2024 game.

List of all award winners in RCB vs UPW match, WPL 2024

Sobhana Asha won the Player of the Match award for her incredible five-wicket haul in the second innings. The rising star dismissed Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, and Shweta Sehrawat to set up RCB's win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the 17th over of the run-chase, Asha sent Sehrawat, Harris and Navgire back to the dressing room, which gave RCB a chance to make a comeback as UP Warriorz were 126/3 after 16 overs, requiring 31 runs off four overs with seven wickets in hand.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Sobhana Asha (5/22)

Electric Striker of the Match: Richa Ghosh (Strike rate of 167.57)

Most sixes in the Match: Grace Harris (2 sixes)

RCB vs UPW WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana's half-centuries helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore reach 157/6 in 20 overs after Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry lost their wickets cheaply. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the pick of the bowlers for UP Warriorz with figures of 2/24 in four overs.

In reply, thirties from Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat brought UP Warriorz close to the finish line, but Sobhana Asha's five-wicket haul ensured that RCB won their first WPL fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz game

It was an eventful night in Bengaluru yesterday as the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the UP Warriorz. Here are some of the top records and statistics emerging from the second match of the WPL 2024 tournament:

Sobhana Asha set a new record for the best bowling figures in Women's Premier League history. The Royal Challengers Bangalore player returned with figures of 5/22 and broke Saika Ishaque's record, who bowled a spell of 4/11 for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023. Sobhana Asha also became the first Indian woman to record a five-wicket haul in any franchise league across the world. Royal Challengers Bangalore set a new record for the smallest win margin in terms of runs in a Women's Premier League match. RCB beat UP Warriorz by two runs in WPL 2024. Previously, this record belonged to Gujarat Giants, who beat RCB and Delhi Capitals by 11 runs each in WPL 2023.

