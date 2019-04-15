×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

redBus announces M.S. Dhoni as brand ambassador

IANS
NEWS
News
50   //    15 Apr 2019, 14:52 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni walks back to the pavilon after getting dismissed during the 29th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 14, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) redBus, the world's largest bus ticketing platform, has announced M.S. Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Dhoni will helm all major campaigns for the brand, across media platforms and will soon appear in his first promotional concept for the brand.

While redBus commands a strong foothold in the Indian online bus ticketing segment, it is looking at strengthening its relationship with its patrons, while also reaching out to a large group of potential customers. The company has found in Dhoni, one of the most popular sportsmen, the perfect personality to engage with a national audience.

Dhoni's humble start, his arduous journey and subsequent accomplishments lend to his legendary status and winning the admiration and reverence of millions of people across the country. redBus too, shares a similar biography, by its humble beginnings in creating the digital path that connects passengers and bus operators leading to a better experience of bus travel.

From its first association with a single bus operator in 2006 to the over 2500 bus operators today, redBus has come a long way, serving over 20 million travellers and propelling itself to being the largest and most trusted bus ticketing platform in the country. Through the personality of Dhoni, that exemplifies its journey, redbus aims to create and enhance a unique engagement among customers with its new campaign.

Arun Pandey, chairman and managing director of Rhiti Group, which manages Dhoni's commercial engagements, said: "The brand redBus promises to bring transformation of lives and aspirations in smaller cities and towns of India. Dhoni and redBus, both have a common obsession to strive and make a difference. We look forward to the Dhoni-redBus association taking the story of the transformation of bus booking and travel experience to the national audience."

The cricketing legend is set to be witnessed in a new, never seen before avatar of a hockey player in his first cameo for the brand, slated to be launched soon. redBus will reach out to its audience across the country through various media channels, both online and offline, and is investing heavily in marketing promotions, in line with its ambitious growth targets.

Speaking on the association, Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, said: "We are happy to embark on this collaborative journey with Dhoni. Together we will continue to strengthen the redBus brand and enhance our presence across the country. Dhoni is the epitome of a King in his domain and a go-getter, a kindred spirit that connects well with redBus values. At redBus, we believe in empowering bus operators and passengers through our technology solutions and enhancing the bus travel experience. We believe in building strong relationships and we look forward to a fantastic partnership with Dhoni."

Dhoni himself added: "I am extremely delighted to associate with redBus, which is making a huge difference to the way people book their bus tickets to travel. It reminds me of my early days when I travelled distances for cricket, undergoing the hassles of a last-minute rush, unavailability of seats and without any option to choose seats. Looking back, I wish I had redBus as an option."

IANS
NEWS
Will CSK remain the most popular and followed team without brand MS Dhoni?
RELATED STORY
Most Win As Captain In IPL- MS Dhoni Wins 100th IPL Win As Captain
RELATED STORY
Mobile Premier League Announces Virat Kohli as Brand Ambassador
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why MS Dhoni is India's most valuable ODI player of all time
RELATED STORY
Murali Kartik made brand ambassador of online game
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni vs Dinesh Karthik: A statistical comparison 
RELATED STORY
Fast&Up signs Mayank Agarwal as brand ambassador
RELATED STORY
Fantain ropes in Suresh Raina as brand ambassador
RELATED STORY
3 World Cup-bound wicket-keepers who idolize MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
5 MS Dhoni records that might not be broken
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 31 | Today, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 30 | Yesterday
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 32 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us