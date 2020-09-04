Rome T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 3 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2020 has crossed the halfway point of the group stage action, with twelve of the twenty league encounters having been played. The remaining eight group stage matches are scheduled over the next couple of days, which would decide the four semi-final spots.

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club continues to occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 with 6 points in their kitty. They would be playing their final group stage encounter against Rome Bangla Cricket Club today, having already defeated the other three teams in the group.

Brescia Cricket Club is placed second in Group A with 4 points from the three matches they have played. Their only reversal came against the table-toppers and they would be the favoured team apart from their conquerors to reach the semi-finals from the group.

Rome Bangla Cricket Club is the only other team to have won a match in Group A of the Rome T10 League 2020. They have 2 points to their name, courtesy a win against Asian Latina Cricket Club, although they came up short against Brescia Cricket Club in the last league match yesterday.

Asian Latina Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club have both lost the two matches each they have played to be without a point to date. They are out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals, unless they win their remaining two matches convincingly and the other results also go in their favour.

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club are placed atop the Group B points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 with 6 points to their credit. They have completed their league engagements and are likely to make it through to the knockout stage from the group.

Roma Cricket Club occupy the second position in the Group B points table with 4 points from the three games they have played. Their clash against Bergamo Cricket Club on the last day of the league phase could very well decide the semi-finalists from the group.

Bergamo Cricket Club have won the solitary match they have played so far in the Rome T10 League 2020, that too against the group toppers. With them yet to take on the bottom two teams in the group, they would fancy their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals from the group.

Kings XI Cricket Club and Kent Lanka Cricket Club have both lost the couple of matches each the two teams have played. They occupy the last two spots in the Group B points table with no points in their bag and are almost out of contention for a spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the third day of matches in the Rome T10 League 2020 -

Rome T10 League Group A Points Table

Rome T10 League Group B Points Table

Rome T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shadnan Khan of Brescia Cricket Club is the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has smashed 141 runs in the three matches he has played with his 103-run knock being the only century of the tournament to date. Khan has an outstanding strike rate of 276.47 with his runs including 9 fours and 14 sixes, the most by any batsman so far.

Hasnat Ahmed of Janjua Brescia Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 112 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 50 as his top score and has been dismissed only once in the three matches he has played. Ahmed also has an excellent strike rate of 273.17 and has struck 9 fours and 10 maximums.

Ahmed Nisar of Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020. He has scored 69 runs in the three matches he has played with an unbeaten 37-run knock as his highest score. Nisar has an impressive strike rate of 186.48 and has struck 8 fours apart from 4 hits over the ropes.

With eight more league stage matches and the knockout encounters yet to be played, the other batsmen would have plenty of chances to displace Shadnan Khan from the top of the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Basharat Ali, Dinidu Marage and Muhammad Iqbal, with 6 wickets each, have emerged as the highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Rome T10 League 2020. Ali of Brescia Cricket Club is placed at the top of the list due to his superior average of 7.33, with the three bowlers having the same strike rate.

Basharat Ali has a best bowling effort of 3/9 and has been quite economical, having conceded just 7.33 runs per over. Marage of Roma Cricket Club and Iqbal of Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club have identical economy rates of 8.50, with both having conceded 51 runs in the six overs each they have delivered.

Dinidu Marage has a spell of 3/5 as his best bowling performance while Muhammad Iqbal has a best effort of 3/11.

With a host of other bowlers following the top three closely in the wicket-taking charts, the fight to emerge as the highest wicket-taker in the Rome T10 League 2020 is likely to go right down to the wire.