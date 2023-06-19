Pakistan keen on avoiding playing Afghanistan in Chennai during ODI World Cup 2023 - Reports

Pakistan were likely to play Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the ODI World Cup 2023. However, the team has raised concerns about facing this particular opposition at that venue, according to reports from PTI.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were reportedly sent the tentative World Cup schedule by the ICC and were asked whether they had any feedback. A source close to PCB told PTI that as per the analytics experts in the team, they should avoid playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly conditions.

The source further told PTI that Pakistan are looking to request the ICC to interchange their venues against Afghanistan (Chennai) and Australia (Bengaluru). Here's what the source was quoted as saying:

"The PCB sent the tentative itinerary for the team to the selectors/experts who apparently are not comfortable with some of the Pakistan team's scheduled matches and venues like they have reservations on Pakistan playing Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia at Bengaluru.

"The suggestion is to ask the ICC/BCCI to reschedule Pakistan's matches and play Afghanistan in Bengaluru and Australia in Chennai to the team's strength."

BCCI source feels Pakistan should have strong reason for requesting World Cup venue change

A BCCI source told PTI that the ICC asks the boards of different countries about feedback on the schedule as a part of their protocol. The source further recalled the 2016 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan requested a change in venue against India due to security reasons.

The source then opined that the Men in Green will need a strong reason akin to that to get the venue for the Afghanistan game changed, saying:

"A member board can push for a venue change due to safety reasons like Pakistan did in 2016 when they travelled India for the T20 World Cup.

"If you start expressing reservations over a venue as per your team's strengths and weaknesses on the field, then it becomes very tough to finalise the schedule. So unless there is a strong enough reason, no changes are made as far as the venues are concerned."

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan get their wish.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. are reportedly set to lock horns against India in the showpiece event on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

