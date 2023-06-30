Rwanda Elite League T20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Following the completion of the Rwanda Women’s Elite T20 League, the Rwanda Cricket Association is gearing up to schedule a T20 league for men starting on July 1. The tournament will run till July 4 and see a total of eight matches being played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

As per the schedule, two matches will be played on each day. The league will comprise four teams who will play six league games in total. The top two teams from the league games will proceed to the semi-finals and then the finals which will be played on July 4.

The participating teams include Ingabo Titans, Ingenzi Defenders, Imena Centurians, and Imanzi Guardians.

Rwanda Elite League T20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: July 1 - Ingabo Titans vs Ingenzi Defenders - 1 pm

Match 2: July 1 - Imena Centurians vs Imanzi Guardians - 5 pm

Match 3, July 2 - Ingenzi Defenders vs Imena Centurians - 1 pm

Match 4, July 2 - Ingabo Titans vs Imanzi Guardians - 5 pm

Match 5, July 3 - Imena Centurians vs Ingabo Titans - 1 pm

Match 6, July 3 - Ingenzi Defender vs Imanzi Guardians - 5 pm

Match 7, July 4 - Semi-final - 1 pm

Match 8, July 4 - Final - 5 pm

Rwanda Elite League T20 2023 Live-Streaming Details

Live streaming of the Rwanda Elite League T20 tournament will be available on the FanCode app and website. No live telecast of this league will be available on any TV channel in India.

Rwanda Elite League T20 2023: Full Squads

Ingabo Titans

Emile Rukiriza, Emmanuel Nsengiyumva, Jean Pierre Rukundo, Yves Cyusa, Daniel Gumyusenge, Eric Niyomugabo, Martin Akayezu, Niyonshuti Elie, Aime Mucyodusenge, Emile Munyampirwa, Chancelier Nzabarinda, Henry Olivier Rebero, Joshua Kamana, Uwiduhaye Eric.

Ingenzi Defenders

Emmanuel Manishimwe, Eric Dusingizimana, Jean-Baptise Hakizimana, Niyomugabo Isaie, Shema Yvan, Aime Nkurayija, Eric Kubwimana, Ivan Mitali, Christian Benihirwe, Didier Ndikubwimana, Damour Byiringiro, Israel Mugisha, Jean Damascene Abizera, Kevin Irakoze.

Imena Centurians

Amiel Habimana, Karakezi Augustine, Patrick Rukundo, Wilson Niyitanga, Clinton Rubagumya, Ndayishimiye Theophile, Protogene Irafasha, Zirahangaje Francois, Bosco Tuyizere, David Uwimana, Eloi Loick Ineza Abimbola, Ezechiel Muhawenimana, Stevan Ntwari, Zappy Bimenyimana.

Imanzi Guardians

Karasira Charlier, Michel Iradukunda, Orchide Tuyisenge, Hamza Khan, Mohammed Nadir, Seif Dushimirimana, Theoneste Hakuziyaremye, Yvan Bimenyimana, Chris Namuhoranye, Oscar Manishimwe, Blaise Romeo Rindiro, Iganace Ntirenganya, Nsengiyaremye David, Rodrigue Niyomugabo.

