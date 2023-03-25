SA vs WI Head-to-Head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs West Indies 2023 T20I series

The South Africa vs West Indies T20I series is slated to begin on Saturday (March 25) at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The two teams will play the first two games of their three-match series in Centurion on Saturday and Sunday before heading to Johannesburg for the final game on Tuesday (March 28).

South Africa beat West Indies in an ICC World Test Championship series earlier on this tour. The two sides then faced off in a three-match ODI series, which ended 1-1.

West Indies have struggled in the T20I format recently, which is why South Africa will start as the favourites to win in the shortest format of the game. Ahead of the series opener, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in T20Is.

South Africa vs West Indies head-to-head record in T20Is

South Africa lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against West Indies 10-6.

The Proteas have been quite dominant in recent T20Is against the West Indies, as they have beaten the Men in Maroon four times in their last five meetings. Here's a short summary of their head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 16

Matches won by South Africa - 10

Matches won by West Indies - 6

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

SA vs WI head-to-head record in South Africa

South Africa and West Indies have won three T20Is against each other in South Africa. The last time the Proteas hosted a South Africa vs West Indies T20I was back in 2015. West Indies beat the Men in Green and Gold 2-1 in a three-match series that year.

Johannesburg, the venue for the third T20I of this series, also hosted a game in that South Africa vs West Indies series. West Indies recorded a four-wicket win in that game.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by South Africa - 3

Matches won by West Indies - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 South Africa vs West Indies T20I matches

South Africa beat West Indies by 3-2 in an away T20I series played in 2021. The Proteas also beat the Men in Maroon in a group stage game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which is the last meeting between the two teams.

South Africa's new captain Aiden Markram starred in his nation's last T20I win over West Indies, scoring a 26-ball 51.

Here's a short summary of the last five South Africa vs West Indies T20Is:

SA (144/2) beat WI (143/8) by 8 wickets, Oct 26, 2021. SA (168/4) beat WI (143/9) by 25 runs, Jul 3, 2021. WI (167/6) beat SA (146/9) by 21 runs, Jul 1, 2021. SA (167/8) beat WI (166/7) by 1 runs, Jun 29, 2021. SA (166/7) beat WI (150/9) by 16 runs, Jun 27, 2021.

