Sandalwood Celebrities vouch Support for Cricket for the Blind

Kirik Keerthi and Mayuri urge fans and public to support the cause with their presence at the venue and cheer for the teams.

by Press Release News 08 Feb 2017, 19:20 IST

With the final leg of the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind almost here, the Sandalwood celebrities provided their support to the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket For the Blind.

Social Media Activist and Big Boss runner-up Kirik Keerthi and Kannada Cinema Actress Mayuri Kyatari appreciated and encouraged the players as well as the organisers during the Qualifier Match of the World Cup held at KSCA Grounds Alur, Tumkur Road.

“I refuse to address them as Blind. They are people with a different vision. Teams from 10 different countries have come to participate in this 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind and I am quite sure that India will reach the Finals and defend the World Cup successfully.

“This is also a chance for you to witness the magnificent way these “Specially Sighted Players” play cricket. I urge one and all to fill the Stadium and cheer them with the loudest of your voices as you would for any other Cricket Team.” Kirik Keerthi passionately expressed.

Pledging her support standing next to the President of Cricket Association for the Blind in India, President of World Blind Cricket, and the Founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, Mahantesh G K, Sandalwood Actress and Model Mayuri Kyatari expressed, “I am proud that we have 2 players from Karnataka in the Indian Team.

“I will be present at the stadium at 10.30 am sharp to cheer for the Teams and I urge all of you to join us in this great initiative and cheer for them”

The Grand Finale and Closing Ceremony of the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017 will be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru from 10.00 am. Entry free to all.