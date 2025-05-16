Sarjan Super Sixes 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2025 edition of the Sarjan Super Sixes will commence on Saturday (May 17) and conclude on Sunday (May 18). Six teams will participate in the tournament - namely, JJ International, Crystal King Daredevils, Hap Hurricanes, Diam Defenders, SR Lions, and Charming Killers.

The Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground will host all matches. Six seven-over-a-side matches will be played on the opening day of the competition, followed by the knock-out stage matches on Sunday.

Back in May 2024, the Gin Drinkers Bay Ground in Kwai Chung hosted the 2024 edition of the Sarjan Super Sixes. Sarjan Ninjas took home the title by playing comprehensive cricket throughout the tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings, and other details regarding the Sarjan Super Sixes 2025 season:

Sarjan Super Sixes 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, May 17

Match 1 – JJ International vs Crystal King Daredevils, 5:30 AM

Match 2 – Hap Hurricanes vs Diam Defenders, 6:20 AM

Match 3 – SR Lions vs JJ International, 7:10 AM

Match 4 – Hap Hurricanes vs Charming Killers, 8:00 AM

Match 5 – SR Lions vs Crystal King Daredevils, 8:50 AM

Match 6 – Diam Defenders vs Charming Killers, 9:40 AM

Sarjan Super Sixes 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Sarjan Super Sixes 2025 season will not have a live telecast or live streaming medium in India.

Sarjan Super Sixes 2025: Full squads

Crystal King Daredevils

Chintan Savani, Chirag Sanghavi, Gautam Gopani, Hari Virani, Mrunal Brahmbhatt, Pankaj Jhaveri, Pratik Shah, PT Dobariya, Rashim Donda and Vidhan Shah

Charming Killers

Bhavik Zaveri, Karan Kyada, Mohit Jain, Nayan Kyada, Pankaj Shah, Pritesh Mistry, Priyank Bhikhadiya, Rajesh Golcha, Rajesh Tokarawat and Vipul Ghevariya

Diam Defenders

Bipin Khunt, Jagu Shah, Jigar Parikh, Keyur Shah, Mehesh Khunt, Pankaj Ghevariya, Pankaj Rangani, Pradip Sanchpara, Shaival Gandhi and Zulu Ghevariya

Hap Hurricanes

Ankesh Lakhani, Bharat Vaghasiya, Dinesh Gadhiya, Gopal Parekh, Hardik Donda, Haresh Jivani, Hiren Patel, Sanjay Navadiya, Vimal Kalathiya and Vipul Jain

JJ International

Hitesh Vaghasiya, Jignesh Babariya, Jignesh Italiya, Mittul Khokhariya, Nirav Shah, Paras Patel, Rushil Panchiwal, Sanjay Kevadiya, Sunny Savani and Vrushabh Parekh

SR Lions

Anand Shah, Ishank Shah, Nishit Shah, Prabhu Shah, Rehman Ahmed, Sailesh Dabhi, Sunil Kanchal, Suresh Pandey, Taral Parekh, and Vicky Mundra

