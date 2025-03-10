Schools SA20 National Finals 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Schools SA20 National Finals will be played from March 12 to 15 between eight boys’ teams and six girls’ teams. To qualify for the upcoming 2025 competition, as many as 370 boys’ school teams and 200 girls’ school teams across all provinces of South Africa participated in a national tournament.

A joint collaboration between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and SA20, the Schools SA20 competition was launched with the aim of discovering and nurturing emerging young talents among both boys and girls in the under-19 age groups of the country.

For the boys’ competition, the eight competing teams are divided into two groups of four each. The Pool A include Northwood School (KwaZulu-Natal), St Andrew’s School Bloemfontein (Central), Hoërskool Garsfontein (Gauteng North) and Graeme College (Focus School) while teams like Pearson High School (Eastern Cape), Bishops Diocesan College (Western Cape), St David's Marist Inanda (Gauteng South) and CSA Hubs Invitational XI constitute Pool B.

The teams will be facing each other once in a round-robin format, and the top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. The final match will be played on March 15.

Similarly, the six competing teams from the girls’ Schools SA20 National Finals competition are divided into two groups of three each. The teams are Dr JL Dube High School (KwaZulu-Natal), Saints Christian School (Central) and Nkowankowa Hub (Gauteng North) from Pool A and Nomandi Junior Secondary School (Eastern Cape), Victoria Hub (Western Cape) and Steyn City School (Gauteng South) from Pool B.

In the girls’ competition, each team will also play a cross-pool match apart from playing two group games. With no semifinal in place, the table-topping of each group will advance into the finals.

Celebrating the future of South African cricket, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding the Schools SA20 National Finals 2025.

Boys Schools SA20 National Finals 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, March 12

Match 1 – Northwood School vs St Andrew's School Bloemfontein, Tuks Oval, University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Match 2 – St David's Marist Inanda vs CSA Hubs Invitational XI, Tuks D Oval, University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Match 3 – Graeme College vs Hoërskool Garsfontein, Tuks E Oval - University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Thursday, March 13

Match 4 – Northwood School vs Graeme College, Tuks D Oval, University of Pretoria, 1:00 PM

Match 5 – Pearson HS vs Bishops Diocesan College, Tuks Oval, University of Pretoria, 1:00 PM

Match 6 – Hoërskool Garsfontein vs St Andrew's School Bloemfontein, Tuks E Oval, University of Pretoria, 1:00 PM

Match 7 – Graeme College vs St Andrew's School Bloemfontein, Tuks E Oval, University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Match 8 – Pearson HS vs St David's Marist Inanda, Tuks B Oval, University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Match 9 – Hoërskool Garsfontein vs Northwood School, Tuks Oval, University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Match 10 – Bishops Diocesan College vs CSA Hubs Invitational XI, Tuks D Oval, University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Friday, March 14

Match 11 – CSA Hubs Invitational XI vs Pearson HS, Tuks B Oval - University of Pretoria, 1:00 PM

Match 12 – Bishops Diocesan College vs St David's Marist Inanda, Tuks Oval - University of Pretoria, 1:00 PM

Semifinal 1 - Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B, Tuks B Oval - University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Semifinal 2 - Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A, Tuks D Oval, University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Saturday, March 15

Final - TBC vs TBC, Tuks Oval, University of Pretoria, 12:30 PM

Girls Schools SA20 National Finals 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, March 13

Match 1 – Saints Christian School vs Nkowankowa Hub, Tuks C Oval, University of Pretoria, 1:00 PM

Match 2 – Nomandi JSS vs Dr JL Dube HS, Tuks C Oval, University of Pretoria, 1:00 PM

Match 3 – Victoria Hub vs Steyn City School, Tuks C Oval, University of Pretoria, 1:00 PM

Friday, March 14

Match 4 – Nomandi JSS vs Victoria Hub, Tuks C Oval, University of Pretoria, 1:00 PM

Match 5 – Dr JL Dube HS vs Saints Christian School, Tuks C Oval, University of Pretoria, 1:00 PM

Match 6 – Nkowankowa Hub vs Steyn City School, Tuks C Oval, University of Pretoria, 1:00 PM

Match 7 – Dr JL Dube HS vs Nkowankowa Hub, Tuks C Oval, University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Match 8 – Saints Christian School vs Victoria Hub, Tuks C Oval, University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Match 9 – Nomandi JSS vs Steyn City School, Tuks C Oval, University of Pretoria, 5:30 PM

Saturday, March 15

Final - TBC vs TBC, Tuks Oval, University of Pretoria, 5:00 PM

Schools SA20 National Finals 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming and live telecast of the Schools SA20 National Finals 2025 will not be available for fans in India. However, local fans in South Africa can access the SuperSport Schools app, DStv Channel 216 and SABC Plus for live coverage of both, boys and girls’ competitions.

Schools SA20 National Finals 2025: Full squads

Boys Schools

Northwood School

Luke Allen, Hamza Amla, Aidan Bauristhene, Ben Cilliers, David de Bruyn, Connor Leclezio, Jordan Matthews, Ross McGlashan, Thabiso Mtambo, Tuswa Phetha, Anay Valjee, Kyle White and Jamie Wimble.

St Andrew’s School Bloemfontein

Naude Botha, Andrew Sobiech, Heindre Serfontein, FG Botha, Gary Simons, Cullen Kakora, Johan Liebenberg, Jonathan Hickley, Nikhil Sukraj, Grove Du Preez, Reuben Van Aarde, Ryle Beckmann and Erhard Barends.

Hoërskool Garsfontein

Reuben Van Zyl, Ruan Coetzee, Jared Carr, Xander Venter, Zizwe Khumalo, Richardt Joubert, Charl Van Staden, Echard Struwig, Katlego Lebelo, Riaan Boshoff, Wikus Du Preeze, Rowan Plaatjies, Lesego Mziza and Heinrich Badenhorst.

Graeme College

Luphelo Mdyesha, Kits McConnachie, Ryan Stobbs, Lisekho Zinyane, Qhama Ngoma, Jordan Damons, Corbin Tidbury, Zuko Pontshi, Ajay Jeggels, Ethan Bokbaard, Enrique Strydom, Andrew Muir and Caleb Jattiem.

Pearson High School

Matthew Burton, Sulaymaan Gangat, Luke Hector, Jonathan Holmes, Cadehummel, Aiden Mitchell, Kade Myburgh, Cale Price, Daniel Ritchie, Jude Septoo, Jean Schultz, Jayden Ward and Cayden Wilson.

Bishops Diocesan College

Mogamat Raa’id Arendse, Waco Bassick, Luke de Klerk, Thaafier Japtha, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Cameron Macbeth, Litha Mbiko, Julian Pilkington, James Robb-Quinlan, Sam Stavely-Alexander, Kyle Stirk and Alex Vintcent.

St David's Marist Inanda

Samrat Basu, Kyle Butler, Hayden Campbell, Christopher Emslie, Jonah Gruskin, Armaan Manack, Morteza Manack, Roberto Mariano, Kamogelo Phiri, Jason Rowles, Khutso Sekgobela, Michael Smithyman and Jared Stern.

CSA Hubs Invitational XI

Enathi Kitshini, Taywin Adams, Rivoningo Chauke, Ryall Julies, Paul Matlala, Nathan Nwafor, Sherwin Plaatjies, Bradley Rikhotso, Nkosibonile Sibisi, Keano Coericuis, Matthew Florence, Tshepang Laka and Olebogeng Scott.

Girls Teams

Dr JL Dube High School

Lethokulhe Mbili, Lusanda Mkhize, Lungile Ngcobo, Anelisa Mhlongo, Entle Mkhaliphi, Zukiswa Ntombela, Ziyanda Xulu, Zama Mdunge, Olwethu Duma, Nokwazi Khumalo, Sthembile Dlamini, Hlengiwe Dlamini and Omuhle Buthelezi.

Saints Christian School

Tshegofatso Monywla, Kgalalelo Olaniran, Tshiamo Skunka, Siphokazi Duma, Siphumelele Duma, Yodahe Erco, Lindelwa Makapela, Leanny Makusha, Diarabilwe Ngubeni, Gogontle Padi, Reabetswe Dithipe, Jessica Joshua and Valencia Kitime.

Nkowankowa Hub

Respect Mabasa, Shelfa Mukhari, Ripfumelo Nkuna, Tshepiso Motswi, Alicia Masela, Remember Manyike, Pontsho Mopayi, Ntsakiso Mukhavela, Karabo Monyela, Motlalepule Sebele, Blondy Baloyim, Mpho Molopo and Anita Khosa.

Nomandi Junior Secondary School

Thembakazi Gegesi, Sikho Kheto, Unako Nompandana, Yamkela Mnqabashe, Esona Nomphanda, Onele Madikizela, Enkosi Mditshwa, Qhawe Tenjwa, Chumani Majambe, Olwethu Njani, Kwanele Kratsha, Amile Butshula and Sisonke Rutsha.

Victoria Hub

Ashline Titus, Zaurah Titus, Imaan Van Schalkwyk, Thaurah Dollie, Fatiema Dollie, Imaan Bassier, Lily Brink, Gabrielle Fourie, Frendoline Milnerton, Hanim Toefy, Sakeenah Williams, Zhandre Jacobs and Nuha Benjamin.

Steyn City School

Diara Ramlakan, Karabo Meso, Jenna-Lee Lubbe, Tyla-Jade Harpur, Samia Essop, Dominique Ferguson, Amy Gear, Sivaakani Naidoo, Tyler Piehl, Michaela Tarr, Leeya Singh, Caitlyn Freeman, Olivia Marais, Hannah Pike, Shivika Jina and Aimee Smallbone.

