Sehwag,Irfan to be UC cricket captains during IPL

Virender Sehwag. (Photo: Bidesh Manna/IANS)

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) UC Browser, part of Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, is partnering with legendary cricketers Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan for the course of Indian Premier League, starting March 23.

UC Browser is third-party mobile browser and a content platform.

The two will be cheering and supporting their respective teams on the UC platform. Exclusive cricket-related short videos, GIFs and memes will also be available on UC Browser. Leading smartphone maker OPPO is lending its support to the campaign as a sponsor, according to a statement.

UC Browser is also offering cricket fans and users a chance to win a total of Rs 1 crore by participating in an exciting Play &Win Game on the browser.

Sehwag and Irfan are challenging UC users to participate in the game and take the Captain versus Users challenge.

For the first match, Sehwag is placing his bets on RCB whereas Irfan Pathan expects an easy win for CSK.

Users can also guess the right answers for every match and win UCoins, which can be exchanged for Paytm Cash. UC Cricket, UC Browser's in-app channel for cricket content aggregation, offers all-in-one live cricket content, including live scores, news, videos, photos, live commentaries and more.

UC Browser will also be launching a new campaign to select UC Miss Cricket, giving its 130 million monthly active users another reason to get on the platform this cricket season.

While users follow the updates of their favourite team and players on UC Browser, they can also pick cheerleaders to support their beloved teams.

UC Browser will be shortlisting contestants from all the entries received. Users get a chance to vote for their top pick through their mobile app. UC Browser will reward the most-voted contestant with a cash prize and winners will enjoy exclusive entertainment industry resources and public exposure provided by UC and its partners. OPPO is the exclusive sponsor for the campaign

Damon Xi, General Manager of UCWeb India and Indonesia, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group said: "As a user-oriented content platform, UC has excelled in providing specialized curated content for its users. Cricket is India's most popular sport, which is reflected in the level of online content consumption.

"The announcement of Sehwag and Pathan as UC Cricket Captains comes as part of UC's content strategy for the Indian market, in line with its promise to generate rich and enjoyable localized content via short videos, memes, GIFs and more. This year, UC will also be launching the UC Cricket Fun Columns with exclusive commentary and inputs from Irfan Pathan in a bid to reach the wider cricket audience," he added.