Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 is the red-ball cricket tournament organized by the BCCI for women’s cricketers in India. Red-ball cricket is making a return to the Indian domestic circuit after 2018.

All the matches in the tournament will be played for three days. A total of six teams will participate in the competition this year. These six teams are: West Zone, Central Zone, East Zone, North East Zone, North Zone, and South Zone.

North Zone and South Zone have directly qualified for the semi-finals by a draw of lots. East Zone will take on North East Zone in the first quarter-final on Thursday, March 28. West Zone will lock horns against Central Zone in the second quarter-final on Thursday.

The winners of the quarter-finals will take on North Zone and South Zone in the semi-finals. The winner of the semi-finals will take on each other in the final of the tournament, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, April 9.

Pune Cricket Club Ground, D Y Patil Academy, and MCA Cricket Stadium have been selected to host the tournament. The first two venues will host two matches each, while only the final will be played at the MCA Stadium.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, March 28

Quarter-Final 1 - East Zone vs North East Zone, Pune Cricket Club Ground, Pune, 09:30 AM

Quarter-Final 2 - West Zone vs Central Zone, D Y Patil Academy, Ambi, Pune, 09:30 AM

Wednesday, April 3

Semi-Final 1 - North Zone vs TBC, Pune Cricket Club Ground, Pune, 09:30 AM

Semi-Final 2 - South Zone vs TBC, D Y Patil Academy, Ambi, Pune, 09:30 AM

Tuesday, April 9

Final - TBC vs TBC, MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, Pune, 09:30 AM

Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming or telecast of these matches is not available for fans in India.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024: Full Squads

West Zone

Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Anuja Patil, Devika Vaidya, Shraddha Pokharkar, Humairaa Kaazi, Riya Chaudhari, Radha Yadav, Nancy Patel, Sayali Satghare, Jagravi Pawar, Amrita Joseph, Neha Chavda

Central Zone

Sneh Rana (c), Nuzhat Parween, Mona, Poonam Yadav, Punam Raut, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Komal Zanzad, Arushi, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sonal Kalal, Soumya Tiwari, Raghvi, Kriti Gupta, Jyoti Damodar Choudhary

East Zone

Deepti Sharma (c), Monikha Das, Uma Chetry (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Suravi S Roy, Durga Murmu, Rizu Saha, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Titas Sadhu, Mamta Paswan, Saika Ishaque, Rachna Singh, Richa, Annapurna Banamali Das, Tanmayee Behera

North East Zone

Debasmita Dutta (c), Ningthoujam Devi, Monica Lyngdoh (wk), Purni Maya Guruny, Nabam Yapu, Ayu Sentilemla, Thoudam Mangalsana, Thoudam Niruta, Felfel Pautu, Prodhan Samayita, Yasin Sariba, Leeza, Pretika Chettri, Zuali, Abhi

North Zone

NA

South Zone

NA

