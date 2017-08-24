Shahid Afridi and Alex Hales included in the T20 Global League player draft

Player auctions will be held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Afridi has thrown his name into the ring for the T20 Global League

What’s the story?

After the success of T20 leagues across the globe such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and NatWest T20 Blast in England, the Cricket Board of South Africa (CSA) have decided to formally launch their own T20 league called the T20 Global league.

The tournament, scheduled to take place between November and December this year, will have marquee players across the globe taking part. Among the many players who have been included in the player draft of the T20 Global League are England opener Alex Hales and former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, according to a Cricbuzz report.

The background:

In what could be considered perfect timing from the likes of Adam Lyth and Shahid Afridi, their phenomenal personal batting performances for their respective teams in the NatWest T20 blast comes very close to the player auction for the T20 Global league.

Their performances should make the franchises take note of them and pay well at the player auctions for the T20 Global league, to be held this weekend at Cape Town, South Africa.

Shahid Afridi, in his trademark style, blasted a 42-ball hundred against Derbyshire recently, his first T20 hundred and in an another game, Adam Lyth looked in impeccable touch when he scored a mammoth 161 of 73 balls against Northamptonshire.

The details

For the inaugural player auction for the T20 Global League, a total of 90 overseas players have been included in the player draft for the franchises to pick from.

Prominent world-class players in the T20 format like Shahid Afridi, Lasith Malinga, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Jason Roy have thrown their hats in the ring, which only adds to the excitement and thrill.

Many associate member nations players such as Kevin O' Brien, Dawlat Zadran, William Porterfield and Ryan Ten Doeschate are hoping to get their opportunity to rub shoulders with the best players from South Africa and the world.

Also a total of ten players who took the Kolpak deal such as Simon Harmer, David Wiese, Merchant De Lange and co make the cut in this list along with Test match specialists like Shivanarine Chanderpaul, Yasir Shah and Ian Bell.

Reactions

“The Player Draft is a major step forward for the T20 Global League, and the anticipation among players, coaches and owners is now clearly visible” observed CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat.

He also went on to say that the huge interest from players around the world has been phenomenal, and the caliber of players in the draft will make squad selection one for the fans to follow. Fans both here and around the world will be able to join in the excitement as they see the franchises sign up some of the world’s best.

Author’s Take

It is always very exciting and encouraging as a cricket viewer when a new T20 league kick starts. It is a fun and thrilling experience to find out which team our favorite players would play for once the tournament starts.

Outstanding reach, fantastic exposure for players involved to rub shoulders with the best in the business added with edge of the seat thrillers makes it a really enjoyable experience to watch T20 tournaments across the globe.

With South Africa cricket going through a tough phase with many players migrating to England via the Kolpak deal - and considering the team's recent performances haven’t been favorable, sporting fans in South Africa will have something to unite them - and bring positive attention to the Proteas.

On a personal level I would be intrigued to see how the Kolpak players would be received if they are selected for any franchise and also to witness the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi and so many more entertainers and match-winners makes this tournament a must match when it starts this year November.