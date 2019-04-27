×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shane Warne is my idol, says Rahul Chahar

IANS
NEWS
News
19   //    27 Apr 2019, 11:32 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar in action during the 31st match of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15, 2019. (Photo: Sandip Mahankal/IANS)

Chennai, April 27 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who had a very good outing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the match which his team won at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday night, regards legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne as his idol.

It was the Mumbai bowlers, who came with a very good performance on a slow wicket to wrap up the home side, who were chasing a modest 156-run target, on a paltry 109 runs.

Lasith Malinga was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with figures of 4/37, while Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya bagged couple of wickets each.

Besides, Chahar also bowled a wicketless yet very economical spell of 4-0-21-0 and contributed to his side's win. The leggie has so far picked 10 wickets in the eight matches he has played for the Mumbai-based franchise.

"My idol is Shane Warne. When I was eight years old, my coach used to bring DVDs of Warne and made me watch them. After watching those videos, I started bowling like him," said Chahar when asked about his role model at the post-match press conference.

Chahar is a yard or two quicker in the air than Warne. When asked about this pace difference, Chahar said that his coach asked him to bowl a little quicker as this would help him to get more wickets.

After Friday's win, MI have moved to the second spot in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They need to win one of their remaining three matches to confirm their berth in the playoffs.

"It was an important match for us and this win boosted our confidence by leaps and bounds. It was important for us to get wickets of their inform batsman. So, it was crucial that we got Shane Watson out in the very first over," said the 19-year-old leggie.

He also said it was good for them that they lost the toss as they would have wanted to chase. "We didn't think much about the toss. We thought that chasing would be much easier as the wicket will stay the same throughout the match. However, it was lucky that we lost the toss as the wicket turned a lot slower in the second innings."

Advertisement
Shane Warne: The leg-spin maestro that continues to inspire
RELATED STORY
'I am huge fan of Virat Kohli,' says Shane Warne
RELATED STORY
Rohit all praise for Chahar post Delhi win
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: Shane Warne predicts Player of the Tournament 
RELATED STORY
Shane Warne slams Australia's 'ridiculous' ODI selections
RELATED STORY
Shane Warne picks his three favourite spinners in current white-ball cricket
RELATED STORY
Pandya brothers, Chahar and Bumrah star in comprehensive Mumbai win
RELATED STORY
Discuss my game with Dhoni while playing TT: Chahar
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Shane Warne wants Ricky Ponting to be banned from IPL
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shane Warne predicts the winner of the prestigious tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 45 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 44 | Yesterday
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 46 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us