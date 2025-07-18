Shpageeza Cricket League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Shpageeza Cricket League returns for its 10th edition, hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). It is scheduled to commence on Saturday, July 19, and conclude on Friday, August 1. Over the two-week period, 21 matches will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, with each side playing a total of eight games. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final of the tournament, to be played on August 1.

The tournament features five teams, namely, defending champions Amo Sharks, Boost Defenders, Speen Ghar Tigers, Mis-e-Ainak Knights, and Band-e-Amir Dragons. Speen Ghar Tigers are the most successful team with three titles to their name, while Mis-e-Ainak Knights and Kabul Eagles have won two trophies. The Band-e-Amir Dragons have won one.

In the previous edition of the trophy, Amo Sharks defeated Band-e-Amir Dragons by seven wickets in the final. Zubaid Akbari played a cameo of 40 off 14 deliveries to guide his team to victory. He was also awarded the Player of the Series for his valuable contribution of 336 runs and two wickets. Sediqullah Atal was the top-scorer of the league with 423 runs, while Allah Mohammed Ghazanfar finished as the top wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

The tournament will feature international stars like Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Mohammed Nabi.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, July 19

Match 1 - Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders, 10am

Match 2 - Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Speen Ghar Tigers, 3pm

Sunday, July 20

Match 3 - Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights, 10am

Match 4 - Speen Ghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders, 3pm

Monday, July 21

Match 5 - Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons, 10am

Match 6 - Boost Defenders vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights, 3pm

Tuesday, July 22

Match 7 - Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Speen Ghar Tigers, 10am

Match 8 - Amo Sharks vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights, 3pm

Thursday, July 24

Match 10 - Amo Sharks vs Speen Ghar Tigers, 10am

Match 9 - Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir Dragons, 3pm

Friday, July 25

Match 11 - Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks, 10am

Match 12 - Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Speen Ghar Tigers, 3pm

Saturday, July 26

Match 13 - Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders, 10am

Match 17 - Amo Sharks vs Speen Ghar Tigers, 3pm

Monday, July 28

Match 16 - Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders, 10am

Match 15 - Speen Ghar Tigers vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights, 3pm

Tuesday, July 29

Match 14 - Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders, 10am

Match 18 - Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights, 3pm

Wednesday, July 30

Match 19 - Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Amo Sharks, 10am

Match 20 - Speen Ghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders, 3pm

Friday, August 1

Final - TBC vs TBC, 3pm

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 on the Cricket Finland YouTube channel.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025: Full Squads

Amo Sharks

Azmatullah Omarzai (c), Aftab Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Hassan Eisakhil, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Babar Khan, Abdul Malik, Imran Mir, Ijaz Mihri, Mohammadullah, Noor Rahman, Samiullah Shinwari, Shahidullah.

Band-e-Amir Dragons

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Khalil Ahmed, Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Hadi, Haroon Khan, Nangialai Kharoti, Nijat Masood, Asif Musazai, Gulbadin Naib, Izharulhaq Naveed, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem, Lalbaz Sinzai, Qamar Shams, Mohammad Shahzad (wk).

Boost Defenders

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Bashir Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Akram, Yama Arab, Mobin Bakhtyar, Arab Gul, Karim Janat, Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Allah Noor, Naveed Obaid, Abdul Rahman, Tariq Stanikzai, Abdullah Tarakhail, Azim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Shawkat Zaman.

Mis-e-Ainak Knights

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Emal, Farmanullah, Khalil Gurbaz, Mohibullah Hamraz, Riaz Hassan, Nasir Jamal, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Sayed Shirzad, Khalid Taniwal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Afsar Zazai (wk), Sohail Khan Zurmati, Naveed Zadran.

Speen Ghar Tigers

Rashid Khan (c), Fareed Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Zubaid Akbari, Ismat Alam, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Naseer Khan, Zahir Khan, Shams Karokhil, Lutfullah, Ibrahim Sharifi, Baheer Shah, Rahmat Shah, Yousuf Shah, Dawlat Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai.

