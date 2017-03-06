SK Play of the Day: Steve Smith's blinder sends KL Rahul back to the pavilion

Smith was fielding at first slip when he took the catch.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan SK Play of the day 06 Mar 2017, 13:15 IST

Steve Smith’s blinder cut short Rahul’s stay at the crease

Over the years, the Australian cricket team have developed a reputation for being one of the most athletic fielding units in world cricket. The presence of the likes of Mark Waugh, Shane Warne and others in the playing XI meant that bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie etc could do their work with the ball of creating pressure and as a result, induce the outside edge of the bat

After today, there could be yet another addition to the group of fielders with the ability to pluck terrific catches, in the form of present Australian skipper Steve Smith.

In the 25th over of the innings, Steve O’Keefe bowled a full delivery in the second ball and sensing an opportunity to play an inside-out lofted shot, KL Rahul took his left foot out of the way a bit to make room to execute the stroke with precision.

However, the ball turned enough after pitching and took the batsman’s outside edge and Smith, fielding at first slip, dived full length to his right to pluck, arguably, the catch of the series so far to send Rahul back to the pavilion for 51.

It was the kind of effort, which would make you to stand and applaud, regardless of the team that you are rooting for and a moment, which you would remember for a long time, watching from the pavilion of the stadium.

The effort meant that Australia, who had taken a lead of 87 runs in the morning, kept their grip over proceedings and Rahul would surely be ruing the opportunity of not going on and getting to the three-figure mark, that had eluded him in the first innings by 10 runs.

Earlier in the day, led by a six-wicket haul by Ravindra Jadeja, the visitors were bowled out for 276 runs in their first innings. They had begun the day at the score of 237 for 6 with Matthew Wade and Mitchell Starc at the crease.