Sofia T20 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Sofia T20 is an international T20 tournament that will take place in the Bulgarian capital from June 24-27. A total of four teams will compete in the event across four days at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.

The four teams are Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia. They will lock horns once in the group stage, which will be followed by the semi-finals and the final at the same venue.

This edition of the Sofia T20 marks the 20th anniversary of the Bulgarian Cricket Federation.

Sofia T20 Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

Thursday, 24th June

Bulgaria vs Serbia, 4:30 PM

Romania vs Greece, 8:00 PM

Friday, 25th June

Greece vs Serbia, 12:30 PM

Bulgaria vs Romania, 4:00 PM

Romania vs Serbia, 7:30 PM

Saturday, 26th June

Bulgaria vs Greece, 12:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (1st Semi-Final), 4:00 PM

TBC vs TBC (2nd Semi-Final), 7:30 PM

Sunday, 27th June

TBC vs TBC (Final), 1:30 PM

Sofia T20 Live Streaming Details

The 2021 edition of the Sofia T20 will not be streamed in India. One can, however, follow the live scorecard of the matches here.

Sofia T20 Squads

Bulgaria

Prakash Mishra (c), Hristo Lakov (vc), Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D'Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Vasil Hristov, Boiko Ivanov, Hristo Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Aswad Ullah Khan, Fayaz Mohammad, Nikolay Nankov, Dimo Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Delrick Varghese, Nikolay Yordanov

Greece

Anastasios Manousis (c), Arsalan Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Spiridon Gasteratos, Nikolaos Katechis, Alexandros Lagos, Amarpreet Mehmi, Aslam Mohammad, Nikolaos Mourikis, Spiros Siriotis, Amanullah Syed, Spiros Tsirigotis, Thomas Zoto

Romania

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Waqar Abbasi, Pavel Florin, Ijaz Hussain, Aftab Kayani, Gohar Manan, Patras Masih, Satvik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor, Taranjeet Singh, Sudeep Thakur, Sami Ullah, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu

Serbia

Aleksa Djorovic, Rahman Ademi, Wintley Burton, Brett Davidson, Dragan Djokic, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Apon Mustafizur, Danijel Petrovic, Jovan Reb, Matija Sarenac, Slobodan Tosic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic

