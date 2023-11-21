South Africa A vs West Indies A 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

West Indies A will play a three-match unofficial Test series against South Africa A, with the first match start on Tuesday, November 21. The three matches will be played at Benoni, East London, and Bloemfontein, respectively.

Neil Brand will lead the South Africans in the series. Keegan Petersen, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, and Duanne Olivier are also a part of the 15-player squad. All five players have previously represented the Proteas in Test matches.

South Africa Test coach Shukri Conrad will be overseeing this tour and has made some interesting selections. Dane Paterson, who last played a Test match for his nation in 2020, has found a place in this team.

Pacer Hardus Viljoen, who played his sole Test match in 2016 is also a part of this squad. Offspinner Dane Piedt, who quit cricket in South Africa in 2020, has been picked as well. Piedt recently played for Knights in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2.

Meanwhile, Joshua Da Silva has been named the skipper of West Indies A for this tour. He captained the side during their tour of Bangladesh in May this year and won the three-match series 1-0. Tevin Imlach has been named as his deputy for this series.

Experienced players like Kirk McKenzie, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jayden Seales, and Shermon Lewis have also been named in the team. Shamar Joseph, Abhijai Mansingh, and Kevlon Anderson are the first-time inclusions, with all three making their first-class debut this year.

Former Australian bowler Shaun Tait has been named the team's assistant coach for this series along with Jimmy Adams. Andre Coley is the head coach of West Indies A for this tour.

South Africa A vs West Indies A 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, 21 November - Friday, 24 November

West Indies A vs South Africa A, Willowmoore Park, Benoni - 1:30 PM

Tuesday, 28 November - Friday, 1 December

West Indies A vs South Africa A, Buffalo Park, East London - 1:30 PM

Tuesday, 5 December - Friday, 8 December

West Indies A vs South Africa A, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein - 1:30 PM

South Africa A vs West Indies A 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The series is expected to be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa's YouTube Channel. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

South Africa A vs West Indies A 2023: Full Squads

West Indies A

Jair McAllister, Kevlon Anderson, Kirk Mckenzie, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Zachary McCaskie, Abhijai Mansingh, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (c & wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Akeem Jordan, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair. Shamar Joseph, Shermon Lewis

South Africa A

Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Raynard van Tonder, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Mihlali Mpongwana, Neil Brand (c), Tshepo Moreki, Clyde Fortuin (wk), David Bedingham (wk), Ruan de Swardt (wk), Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen.