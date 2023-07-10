Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI vs Pakistan, 2-day Practice Match: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka is all set to host Pakistan for a two-match Test series, starting from July 16. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle before the action shifts to the capital city of Sri Lanka. The Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will host the second and final Test that will be begin on July 24.

Pakistan’s last series the home series against New Zealand. They faced them in the white-ball series. The five-match T20I series was drawn at 2-2 whereas Pakistan won the five-match ODI series that followed the T20I series by a 4-1 margin.

Pakistan will be playing a 2-day practice game against Sri Lanka President’s XI on Tuesday and Wednesday. Babar Azam will continue to lead the side and he will be hoping that his side performs as expected. They will be looking to get their preparations right before the big series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors have selected 14 players to represent Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI to face Pakistan in the 2-day practice match. Kamindu Mendis will be leading the side and Niroshan Dickwella will keep wickets.

The likes of Oshada Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama have decent amount of experience under their belt and will look to challenge Pakistan at their home turf. This 2-day practice match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI vs Pakistan, 2-day Practice Match, Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Date and Time: July 11th – July 12, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.

Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota is expected to assist spin bowling. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the overall nature of this track is slow. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting here.

Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

The weather will be present on both days in Hambantota, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s. There is no chance of rain predicted on both days and expect a full game to be played.

Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI vs Pakistan Squads

Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI

Squad

Kamindu Mendis (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Oshada Fernando, Sandun Weerakkody, Ahan Wickremasinghe, Nipun Dhananjaya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lakshitha Marnasinghe, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shashika Dulshan, Kavishka Anjula, Milan Ratnayake, Asanka Manoj, Mohammed Shiraz

Pakistan

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Note: All players in the squad can participate since it is a practice match.

Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Pakistan will be preparing for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka by playing a 2-day practice match. They will be hoping to get their preparations right and get some game time before they take on the Lankan side.

Since it is a two-day game, don’t expect any result other than a draw in this short period.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

