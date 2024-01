SS Rajan T20 Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

SS Rajan T20 Trophy 2024 is a domestic T20 competition that will be organized by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The tournament will start on Monday, January 22, and a total of 10 matches will take place on the first day. The final of the tournament is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 1.

A total of eight venues have been selected to host 83 matches. These eight cities are: Salem, Dindigul, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, Thiruvallur, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruvannamalai, and Karur.

A total of 37 teams will participate in the competition. They are divided into eight groups. The first five groups contain five teams each, while the other three groups have four teams each.

Here is how the teams are divided:

Group 1: Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Kanyakumari

Group 2: Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupur

Group 3: Kallakurichi, Virudhunagar, Ranipet, Madurai, Ramanathapuram

Group 4: Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi

Group 5: Theni, Salem, Perambalur, Thiruvarur, Tirupattur

Group 6: Tirunelveli, Erode, Villupuram, Tiruchirapalli

Group 7: Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore

Group 8: Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Karur

Thiruvallur won the last edition of the tournament after defeating Chengalpattu by 13 runs. They posted a total of 177 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Hemanth Kumar scored 73 runs off 44 deliveries for Thiruvallur and won the Player of the Match award.

SS Rajan T20 Trophy 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, January 22

Match 1: Thiruvallur vs Kancheepuram, Magna College A Ground, Thiruvallur - 09:00 AM

Match 2: Dindigul vs Pudukkottai, PSNA College of ENGG and Tech Cricket Ground, Dindigul - 09:00 AM

Match 4: Kallakurichi vs Virudhunagar, Ranipet Art and Science College Ground, Ranipet - 09:00 AM

Match 3: Tenkasi vs Krishnagiri, Kingsley School Ground, Krishnagiri - 09:00 AM

Match 5: Thanjavur vs Sivagangai, Magna College A Ground, Thiruvallur - 01:00 PM

Match 6: Vellore vs Tirupur, PSNA College of ENGG and Tech Cricket Ground, Dindigul - 01:00 PM

Match 7: Thoothukudi vs Cuddalore, Kingsley School Ground, Krishnagiri - 01:00 PM

Match 8: Ramanathapuram vs Madurai, Ranipet Art and Science College Ground, Ranipet - 01:00 PM

Match 9: Theni vs Salem, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 02:00 PM

Match 10: Tirupattur vs Thiruvarur, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 06:00 PM

Tuesday, January 23

Match 11: Thiruvallur vs Thanjavur, Magna College A Ground, Thiruvallur - 09:00 AM

Match 12: Pudukkottai vs Vellore, PSNA College of ENGG and Tech Cricket Ground, Dindigul - 09:00 AM

Match 13: Krishnagiri vs Thoothukudi, Kingsley School Ground, Krishnagiri - 09:00 AM

Match 14: Virudhunagar vs Madurai, Ranipet Art and Science College Ground, Ranipet - 09:00 AM

Match 15: Tirunelveli vs Erode, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 09:00 AM

Match 16: Namakkal vs Nagapattinam, Arunai Engineering College B Ground, Tiruvannamalai - 09:00 AM

Match 17: Chengalpattu vs Mayiladuthurai, Chettinad College of ENGG And Tech A Ground, Karur - 09:00 AM

Match 18: Sivagangai vs Kanyakumari, Magna College A Ground, Thiruvallur - 01:00 PM

Match 19: Dindigul vs Dharmapuri, PSNA College of ENGG and Tech Cricket Ground, Dindigul - 01:00 PM

Match 20: Tenkasi vs Nilgiris, Kingsley School Ground, Krishnagiri - 01:00 PM

Match 21: Kallakurichi vs Ranipet, Ranipet Art and Science College Ground, Ranipet - 01:00 PM

Match 22: Villupuram vs Tiruchirapalli, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 01:00 PM

Match 23: Tiruvannamalai vs Coimbatore, Arunai Engineering College B Ground, Tiruvannamalai - 01:00 PM

Match 24: Ariyalur vs Karur, Chettinad College of ENGG And Tech A Ground, Karur - 01:00 PM

Match 25: Tirupattur vs Perambalur, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 02:00 PM

Match 26: Salem vs Thiruvarur, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 06:00 PM

Wednesday, January 24

Match 27: Kancheepuram vs Kanyakumari, Magna College A Ground, Thiruvallur - 09:00 AM

Match 28: Tirupur vs Dharmapuri, PSNA College of ENGG and Tech Cricket Ground, Dindigul - 09:00 AM

Match 29: Thoothukudi vs Nilgiris, Kingsley School Ground, Krishnagiri - 09:00 AM

Match 30: Ramanathapuram vs Virudhunagar, Ranipet Art and Science College Ground, Ranipet - 09:00 AM

Match 31: Tirunelveli vs Villupuram, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 09:00 AM

Match 32: Namakkal vs Tiruvannamalai, Arunai Engineering College B Ground, Tiruvannamalai - 09:00 AM

Match 33: Chengalpattu vs Ariyalur, Chettinad College of ENGG And Tech A Ground, Karur - 09:00 AM

Match 34: Thiruvallur vs Sivagangai, Magna College A Ground, Thiruvallur - 01:00 PM

Match 35: Dindigul vs Vellore, PSNA College of ENGG and Tech Cricket Ground, Dindigul - 01:00 PM

Match 36: Krishnagiri vs Cuddalore, Kingsley School Ground, Krishnagiri - 01:00 PM

Match 37: Ranipet vs Madurai, Ranipet Art and Science College Ground, Ranipet - 01:00 PM

Match 38: Erode vs Tiruchirapalli, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 01:00 PM

Match 39: Nagapattinam vs Coimbatore, Arunai Engineering College B Ground, Tiruvannamalai - 01:00 PM

Match 40: Mayiladuthurai vs Karur, Chettinad College of ENGG And Tech A Ground, Karur - 01:00 PM

Match 41: Salem vs Tirupattur, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 02:00 PM

Match 42: Theni vs Perambalur, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 06:00 PM

Thursday, January 25

Match 43: Thiruvallur vs Kanyakumari, Magna College A Ground, Thiruvallur - 09:00 AM

Match 44: Dindigul vs Tirupur, PSNA College of ENGG and Tech Cricket Ground, Dindigul - 09:00 AM

Match 45: Tenkasi vs Cuddalore, Kingsley School Ground, Krishnagiri - 09:00 AM

Match 46: Ramanathapuram vs Ranipet, Ranipet Art and Science College Ground, Ranipet - 09:00 AM

Match 47: Erode vs Villupuram, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 09:00 AM

Match 48: Nagapattinam vs Tiruvannamalai, Arunai Engineering College B Ground, Tiruvannamalai - 09:00 AM

Match 49: Mayiladuthurai vs Ariyalur, Chettinad College of ENGG And Tech A Ground, Karur - 09:00 AM

Match 50: Kancheepuram vs Thanjavur, Magna College A Ground, Thiruvallur - 01:00 PM

Match 51: Pudukkottai vs Dharmapuri, PSNA College of ENGG and Tech Cricket Ground, Dindigul - 01:00 PM

Match 52: Krishnagiri vs Nilgiris, Kingsley School Ground, Krishnagiri - 01:00 PM

Match 53: Kallakurichi vs Madurai, Ranipet Art and Science College Ground, Ranipet - 01:00 PM

Match 54: Tirunelveli vs Tiruchirapalli, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 01:00 PM

Match 55: Namakkal vs Coimbatore, Arunai Engineering College B Ground, Tiruvannamalai - 01:00 PM

Match 56: Chengalpattu vs Karur, Chettinad College of ENGG And Tech A Ground, Karur - 01:00 PM

Match 57: Salem vs Perambalur, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 02:00 PM

Match 58: Theni vs Thiruvarur, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 06:00 PM

Friday, January 26

Match 59: Kancheepuram vs Sivagangai, Magna College A Ground, Thiruvallur - 09:00 AM

Match 60: Pudukkottai vs Tirupur, PSNA College of ENGG and Tech Cricket Ground, Dindigul - 09:00 AM

Match 61: Tenkasi vs Thoothukudi, Kingsley School Ground, Krishnagiri - 09:00 AM

Match 62: Kallakurichi vs Ramanathapuram, Ranipet Art and Science College Ground, Ranipet - 09:00 AM

Match 63: Thanjavur vs Kanyakumari, Magna College A Ground, Thiruvallur - 01:00 PM

Match 64: Vellore vs Dharmapuri, PSNA College of ENGG and Tech Cricket Ground, Dindigul - 01:00 PM

Match 65: Cuddalore vs Nilgiris, Kingsley School Ground, Krishnagiri - 01:00 PM

Match 66: Ranipet vs Virudhunagar, Ranipet Art and Science College Ground, Ranipet - 01:00 PM

Match 67: Thiruvarur vs Perambalur, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 02:00 PM

Match 68: Theni vs Tirupattur, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 06:00 PM

Saturday, January 27

Match 69: TBC vs TBC, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 06:00 PM

Sunday, January 28

Match 70: TBC vs TBC, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 09:00 AM

Match 71: TBC vs TBC, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 01:00 PM

Match 72: TBC vs TBC, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 06:00 PM

Monday, January 29

Match 73: TBC vs TBC, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 09:00 AM

Match 74: TBC vs TBC, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 01:00 PM

Match 75: TBC vs TBC, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 02:00 PM

Match 76: TBC vs TBC, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 06:00 PM

Tuesday, January 30

Quarter Final 1: TBC vs TBC, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 09:00 AM

Quarter Final 2: TBC vs TBC, Saranathan College C Cricket Ground, Tiruchirappalli - 01:00 PM

Quarter Final 3: TBC vs TBC, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 02:00 PM

Quarter Final 4: TBC vs TBC, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 06:00 PM

Wednesday, January 31

1st Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 02:00 PM

Thursday, February 1

2nd Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 06:00 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem - 06:00 PM

SS Rajan T20 Trophy 2024: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of only those matches that are scheduled to be hosted at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem will be available on FanCode. However, there won’t be any live telecast for this tournament.

SS Rajan T20 Trophy 2024: Full Squads

Thiruvallur

Akash, Dinesh Kumar, M Udhayakumar, M Vijayakumar, Shrenik, A Sumesh, G Shailender, Hemanth Kumar G, Kiran, Mathivannan M, Paul Johnson, V Aakash, V Tharun Kumar, Vishal M, A Vignesh, D Prashanth Prabhu (wk), R Amaran (wk), R Vivek, Ram Arvindh R, Aditya Venkatesh, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi, P Saravanan, Ramesh Divakar, S Taarakesh

Kancheepuram

A K Rajagopal, M Akshay Kumar, Narendra Nigam, Abishek V, J Jeevanantham, K Pranav Kumar, M Abiseck, M Dharshan, Nikhilesh S, R Aravindhan, S Ibrahim, Sashwath Prasad, P Pranoy (wk), Mohit Panghal, R Dinesh Kumar

Thanjavur

Aravinthan, G Bala, J Bharani Dharan, Rathnam AVR, Rishi, Vaithiya Nathan, Vignesh, G Kishoor, Madhan Raj, Mahendra Varma, Munavar Ali, Rajesh, Shakthi Eshwar, T Abishek, Jayesh Yogeshwaran, K Vishal (wk), M Vishal (wk), S Guru Sayee, S Prakash, Sathyanarayanan Iyer

Sivagangai

Bala Kumar, Dinesh Kumar, Krthick Rosan, Lingeswaran G, Manoj Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Ramesh Moorthy, Riyash Khan, Maragatha Prasad (wk), Sudarshan M R (wk), A Balaji (c), Mohammed Ithris, Ramesh Kannan

Kanyakumari

Aashif Ahamed, Asubin RS, K Mohamed Azeem, Natarajan ST, Rayan Paul, Sahaya Vinoth, Selvin Sam, Venu Krishnan, P Sunil Kumar (wk), Easwaran K, M Viju Arul, R Yuvaraja Vishnu

Dindigul

TBA

Pudukkottai

TBA

Dharmapuri

TBA

Vellore

TBA

Tirupur

TBA

Kallakurichi

TBA

Virudhunagar

TBA

Ranipet

TBA

Madurai

TBA

Ramanathapuram

TBA

Tenkasi

TBA

Krishnagiri

TBA

Nilgiris

TBA

Cuddalore

TBA

Thoothukudi

TBA

Theni

Hariprasath, Sudhan Kandepan, A P T Thilak, Amarnath, Dharmendra, Issac Joyson, K Karthick Selvam, K Subash Nandha, Larsen Meshach, M Thiyagu, N Muthumaran, P K Sriram, P Venkatesan, S Shankar Ganesh, Arun Kumar M, Eshwar, Mohana Sundaram, Richie Donald, Sandeep, Vishnu Priyan, Yuvraj

Salem

Mukil Sachin, Rikesh Sharma, Sanjay T, Subash P, Surendhar, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Vishnu, Gowri Sankar, Laxman Rahul, Samrith, Vijay, Rishikesh S, Rooban Raj M, Selvaganapathi S, Sharun Kumar, Sonu Singh, Sujith, Vinit Lakhani

Perambalur

Geno P, Mohanapriyan, Pravin Kumar, Semmalai A, Arun, D Pradeep, Goutham P, Niranjan N, Nithiyanantha Ganesh, Parveenkumar, Pavun Kumar, Raj Kumar, Thamaraiselvan P, Ram Kumar (wk), Anandha Kumar, Karthikeyan, Mohamed Haneef

Thiruvarur

Gowthaman, Parthiban K, Pratheep Raj, Yuvaraj K, Ajith, Arun GR, Balaji K, Maniraj, Prasath T, Rishikesh, Vigneshwaran G, Balaji Ram (wk), Ajith G, Ashwath A, Athinathan AD, Leo R, Mahizharasan, Naveen, Sugan

Tirupattur

A Jana, Abul Hassan, G Ranjith, Irfan Hussain, Manjurekar, Niresh Kumar, Nirmal Kumar, Nithish Kumar, Pradeesh, Praveen, Rudhramurthy, Sanjai, Santhoshkumar, Surendhar, Ajay, Enoch Rehoboth, Mohammed Asfahan, Mohammed Taha, Mohammed Tibiyan A, Nihad Ahamed, Santhosh Kumar, Vasanthakumar

Tirunelveli

TBA

Erode

TBA

Villupuram

TBA

Tiruchirapalli

TBA

Namakkal

TBA

Nagapattinam

TBA

Tiruvannamalai

TBA

Coimbatore

TBA

Chengalpattu

TBA

Mayiladuthurai

TBA

Ariyalur

TBA

Karur

TBA

