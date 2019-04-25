×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Steyn ruled out of IPL 2019 due to shoulder injury

IANS
NEWS
News
29   //    25 Apr 2019, 15:57 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dale Steyn in action during the 35th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 19, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Bengaluru, April 25 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) received a major setback on Thursday as their pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a shoulder injury.

Steyn had replaced an injured Nathan Coulter-Nile in the squad. The South African pacer featured in only two matches for his team, picking up four wickets.

"Dale Steyn has been prescribed with ample rest due to inflammation in his shoulder. On account of state of his health, Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL," RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said in a statement.

"His presence has helped the team immensely and we are very thankful for the inspiration and passion that he brought to the squad. The team will deeply miss his energy and presence around. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the luck for all future endeavours," he added.

Steyn has been named in South Africa's 15-member World Cup 2019 squad and will hope for a speedy recovery with the showpiece event, slated to be held in England and Wales, just around a month away.

Advertisement
IPL 2019: Major setback for RCB as Dale Steyn ruled out of IPL due to injury
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Delhi's Harshal ruled out of IPL due to injury
RELATED STORY
IPL News: Dwayne Bravo ruled out for 2 weeks due to injury
RELATED STORY
IPL News: Lungi Ngidi ruled out of IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
Proteas duo Ngidi and Nortje ruled out of IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 teams that will face issues due to their players' World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: List of foreign players who will leave midway due to national duties
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Players from each team who will miss matches due to national duties or injury 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 39, RCB vs CSK - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, Head to Head, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 43 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 42 | Yesterday
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 44 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us