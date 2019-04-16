×
Sunrisers aim to end losing streak against CSK (Preview)

IANS
NEWS
News
16 Apr 2019, 11:42 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson during the toss ahead of IPL 2018 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 27, 2018. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Hyderabad, April 16 (IANS) It will be an uphill task for the Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure a victory and get back on the winning track when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers, who secured three back to back wins after their loss in the opening encounter in the ongoing IPL, have failed miserably in the last three games. Their batting, which has been largely dependent on the destructive opening pair of Johnny Bairstow and David Warner, hasn't been able to perform and appears to be in disarray as none of the other batsman have taken the responsibility and finish the games.

The Kane Williamson-led side are currently standing at the sixth spot in the points table, and would be desperately hoping to get a win under their bag and move up the table.

Chennai, on the other hand, is sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from eight games. The Men in Yellow will look to confirm their spot in the playoffs against the Sunrisers.

In the batting department, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis and captain M.S. Dhoni have all been among the runs while the bowling has also looked pretty strong with Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh taking the responsibility and picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T. Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, M.S. Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja,Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, K.M. Asif

IANS
NEWS
