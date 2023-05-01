Super Series T20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The 2023 edition of the Super Series T20 will commence on Monday (May 1) with Scorchers Women taking on Dragons Women in the season opener.

Scorchers, Dragons and Typhoons will play six group stage games between them. Each team will play the other team thrice in the league stage, with the team finishing atop the standings to be declared the winner of the Super Series T20 2023.

All games of the Super Series T20 2023 will take place at The Village, Malahide, in Dublin.

Super Series T20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, May 1

Scorchers Women vs Dragons Women, 6:30 pm

Sunday, May 7

Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women, 3:30 pm

Dragons Women vs Scorchers Women, 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 14

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, 3:30 pm

Scorchers Women vs Dragon Women, 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 21

Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women, 3:30 pm

Typhoons Women vs Dragon Women, 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 28

Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women, 6:30 pm

Monday, June 5

Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women, 6:30 pm

Super Series T20 2023: Live Streaming Details

All games of the Super Series T20 will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website for fans in India. The tour pass costs INR 39/-. Fans outside India can watch the matches exclusively on ICC.tv.

Super Series T20 2023: Full Squads

Scorchers Women

Ireland v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Annabelle Squires, Christina Coulter Reilly, Gaby Lewis, Genevieve Morrissey, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ellie Mcgee, Juile Mcnally, Lara Maritz, Sophie Macmahon, Shauna Kavanagh, Siuin Woods, Aimee Maguire, Hannah Little, Isabelle Mclean, Jane Maguire, Niamh Macnulty

Dragons Women

Ireland vs England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Abbi Harrison, Alana Dalzel, Amy Caulfield, Aoife Fisher, Leah Paul, Moille Devine, Orla Prendergast, Zara Craig, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jemma Gillian, Jennie Jackson, Jess Mayes, Kate Mcevoy, Kia Mccartney

Typhoons Women

Ireland Women vs Australia Women - T20I Tri-Series Fixture

Georgia Atkinson, Jane Butterly, Ava Canning, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Lara McBride, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Robyn Searle, Alice Tector, Sinead Thompson, Mary Waldron, Alice Walsh, Rebecca Stokell

