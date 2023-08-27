"Sweet mangoes"- Twitter reacts as Naveen-ul-Haq misses out on a place in Afghanistan's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has missed out on a place in the Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2023.

The right-arm pacer had a war of words with Virat Kohli during the IPL earlier this year, which is why many fans waited for a showdown between Kohli and Naveen in Asia Cup.

Ul-Haq had a heated exchange of words with Virat Kohli during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

After the game ended, Naveen and Virat had another heated conversation as the other players shook hands. Naveen also posted about 'sweet mangoes' on social media whenever Kohli or his team did not perform well in IPL.

Fans reacted this way after his exclusion from Afghanistan's ODI squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Naveen-ul-Haq has picked up 14 wickets in seven ODI matches

The right-arm pacer has represented Afghanistan in seven matches, where he has picked up 14 wickets. Naveen has maintained an economy rate of 5.78 in those 14 games, while his bowling average has been 25.42.

Although his numbers look good on paper, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has not selected him in the ODI squad since 2021. His last ODI appearance for Afghanistan came in a match against Ireland in Abu Dhabi back on January 26, 2021.

Here is the Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Mohammad Saleem are the three specialist fast bowlers present in the squad. All-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Karim Janat can also bowl some overs of pace for Afghanistan.