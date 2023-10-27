Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Baroda vs Meghalaya: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Baroda are all set to lock horns with Meghalaya in the Group A fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday at 4:30 pm IST.

Baroda have been fantastic so far in the tournament as they sit third in the Group A points table with five wins and a single loss after six matches. They currently are on a three-game winning run, including a seven-wicket win over Chhattisgarh in their previous game.

On the other hand, Meghalaya has been dismal so far in the competition. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with six losses in six matches, including a five-wicket loss to Haryana in their last game.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Match Details:

Match: Baroda vs Meghalaya, Group A

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Baroda vs Meghalaya Pitch Report

It is a good sporting surface for the game of T20. The batters could score runs here, while the bowlers will also get some help off the surface courtesy of its slowish nature. The spinners are likely to get some turn off the surface during the first innings.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Weather Forecast

A sunny day is expected in Jaipur with zero chances of rain. While the humidity is expected to remain at 31%, the temperature is expected to stay between 19 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Probable XIs:

Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh, Anant Bharwad (WK), Bhanu Pania, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Singh, Krunal Pandya (C), Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, and Mahesh Pithiya

Meghalaya

Nakul Harpal Verma (WK), Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Anish Charak, Amiangshu Sen, Rajesh Bishnoi Jr (C), Riboklang Hynniewta, Chengkam Sangma, Akash Choudhary, Kilco Marak, Ram Gurung, and Junjun Sangma

Baroda vs Meghalaya Prediction:

The two sides currently are in contrasting forms as Baroda are on a three-game winning run, while Meghalaya are on a six-game losing run. Furthermore, Baroda are playing an exciting brand of cricket.

Prediction: Baroda expected to win this match.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema