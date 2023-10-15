Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram, Group A: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

On Monday, October 16, Mizoram will face Chhattisgarh in the first match of Group A of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). The match is set to get underway at 9:00 a.m. IST.

This year's SMAT is scheduled to be held from October 16 to November 6, featuring 38 teams in five groups. Group A comprises Haryana, Baroda, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Hyderabad, Mizoram, Mumbai, and Jammu & Kashmir.

In the prior edition of the tournament, Mizoram found themselves at the bottom of Group A, failing to secure a single victory in all seven matches. Conversely, Chhattisgarh put together a strong campaign, clinching the second position in Group E with 18 points, winning four out of their six matches.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram: Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Blue, Match 1, Group A

Date & Time: October 16, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram: Pitch Report

KL Saini Ground in Jaipur is renowned for its batsman-friendly pitches with consistent bounce, making it conducive to high-scoring games. Bowlers require skill to succeed, and spinners become influential as matches progress.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram: Weather Forecast

On Monday, the weather in the area is expected to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 89°F (32°C). There is a 20% chance of precipitation, and the humidity is relatively low at 46%. Wind speeds are around seven mph.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram: Probable Playing XIs

Chhattisgarh Team News

No major injury concerns

Chhattisgarh Probable Playing XI

Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Shashank Chandrakar, Sanjeet Desai Amandeep Khare(c), Gagandeep Singh, Anuj Tiwary, Eknath Kerkar(wk), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sumit Ruikar.

Mizoram Team News

No major injury concerns

Mizoram Probable Playing XI

Gaurav Singh, Jehu Anderson, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Sanidhya Hurkat, Remruatdika Ralte, Lalhruaizila, F Lalmuanzuala, Lalhruai Ralte, KC Cariappa, Mohit Jangra.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram: Match Prediction

While Chhattisgarh will enter as the favourites, the new year brings fresh form for all teams and players. That said, they should be able to beat Mizoram and get their 2023 SMAT camping started on the right note.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh is to win the game.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode